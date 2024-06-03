How to watch Clipped: stream the LA Clippers sports drama online

A brand-new sports drama could be the next binge-watch for people who follow team and manager scandals: Clipped premiers on Tuesday, June 4 and it's based on a true story.

Clipped tells the true story of the LA Clippers basketball team in 2013. When tapes of the owner making a racist remark cause ripples across the personal and professional lives of the team and its figureheads, a power struggle erupts.

Starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O'Neill, Jacki Weaver and Cleopatra Coleman, Clipped sounds like a must-watch drama, especially for fans of another NBA show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty which wrapped up recently.

So here's how to watch Clipped

How to watch Clipped in the US

While Clipped has been produced by FX, there's actually only going to be one way to watch the show. No, not on FX, but using the streaming service Hulu.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported tier or $17.99 per month for its ad-free plan, but there are two other ways to sign up.

One of them is via the Disney Bundle, which also gets you Disney Plus and costs $9.99 per month (or $12.99 for ESPN Plus too). The other is the live TV streaming service Hulu with Live TV, which costs $76.99 monthly and is mainly used for streaming cable channels over the web, but also includes a subscription to Hulu.

The first two episodes of Clipped hit Hulu on Tuesday, June 4, and subsequent ones arrive weekly until Tuesday, July 2.

How to watch Clipped in the UK

As with many FX shows, Clipped will air in the UK via Disney Plus, but unlike many US sports dramas it'll actually arrive day-and-date with the US release.

That means the first two episodes will air on Tuesday, June 4, and new ones will hit Disney Plus weekly until Tuesday, July 2.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 for its cheapest tier, which includes adverts. A small price increase to £7.99 per month lets you do without advertising, and this plan also has an annual equivalent getting you a year's subscription for £79.99.

How to watch Clipped in Australia

As in the UK, it's expected that Disney Plus will air Clipped in Australia, with Disney Plus AU confirming this premier date but not the full release schedule. It's likely that it'll be the same as elsewhere though: weekly episodes with a two-episode debut.

You can sign up for Disney Plus in Australia for $13.99 per month. That's the ad-enabled tier, and $17.99 per month will get you ad-free streaming.