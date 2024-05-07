How to watch Dark Matter: stream the Joel Edgerton sci-fi show online

If you're a fan of twisty mind-bending science fiction, then Dark Matter is certainly already on your radar; this new TV show debuts on Wednesday, May 8 and it could be a big hit.

Based on a book of the same name, Dark Matter is about a professor who's kidnapped, only to wake up in an alternative version of his life. He has to try and escape back to his version of reality, while learning more about himself from this adventure, and escaping pursuit from a dangerous foe.

Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Jimmi Simpson and Alice Braga, the show is created by the author of the book, Blake Crouch, so you know it's going to be authentic to that hit novel.

If you're excited for the TV show, here's how to watch Dark Matter.

How to watch Dark Matter

To watch Dark Matter, you'll have to sign up for Apple's streaming service Apple TV Plus, because the new show is an original production for the platform.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $9.99 / £8.99 per month, and you'll need to subscribe to the 'standard' tier, as the MLS tier is solely for streaming Major League Soccer.

How to watch Dark Matter for free

If you're interested in checking out Dark Matter but aren't sure whether Apple TV Plus is worth your money, you'll be glad to know that there are ways to do so without paying.

That's because there are various Apple TV Plus free trials which let you sign up for the streaming service for a temporary time without paying. This range from one month to twelve, mostly for customers to other services but there are some that anyone can sign up to.

The first two episodes of Dark Matter will be uploaded to Apple TV Plus on the debut day of Wednesday, May 8, and subsequent episodes will release weekly.

Here's when all the episodes come out: