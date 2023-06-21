How to watch Glastonbury online: stream the music festival from the comfort of home

Popular British music festival Glastonbury 2023 is coming back, with the multi-day music extravaganza starting up on Wednesday, June 21 for five whole days of tunes. The biggest artists play over the weekend though, from Friday, June 23.

The star-studded line-up includes Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Blondie, with Glastonbury Festival one of the biggest occasions in the pop music calendar.

Unfortunately, though, Glastonbury is very hard to stream from most places, so you might need a guide like this one to help you figure out how to watch it.

How to watch Glastonbury in the UK

In the UK, you're too late to physically go to the festival if you don't already have tickets, as they're already gone, with the balloting system infamously difficult to get tickets from. Instead, you'll have to watch on your TV or another screen, with coverage beginning on the Friday.

the BBC has broadcast rights to Glastonbury, and it'll be providing sporadic coverage of the events on its various channels. Different gigs in the line-up will be shown on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three, with coverage generally beginning mid-afternoon.

You can use our UK TV Guide to figure out what channel is showing your favorite artist, but in general, BBC Two is the one showing block coverage from mid-afternoon each day until 9 pm.

If you don't want to watch on your TV, you can use iPlayer to stream live TV channels, letting you catch the gigs on your computer, smart TV or phone. Remember, you'll need to pay your UK TV Licence Fee to watch on iPlayer, just like for the broadcast BBC channels.

Glastonbury schedule

Want to know when your favorite artist is playing? Here are the biggest performers, on the main Pyramid Stage.

Friday, June 23

6:15: The Churnups

8:15: Royal Blood

10:15: Arctic Monkeys

Saturday, June 24

5:35: Lewis Capaldi

7:30: Lizzo

9:30: Guns N' Roses

Sunday, June 25

5:00: Blondie

7:00: Lil Nas X

9:00: Elton John

You can find a full line-up, including the smaller stages and earlier performances, at the Glastonbury Festival website here. BBC's coverage isn't just of high-profile Pyramid Stage acts too, with the likes of Carlie Rae Jepson, The Chicks and Tom Grennan getting coverage too.

How to watch Glastonbury everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Glastonbury, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.