How to watch Suits: LA — episode release dates, TV broadcasts, streaming options and more

Four years after the main series finished, Suits: LA is going to hit screens on Sunday, February 23, ready to expand the Suits cinematic universe.

Unlike the New York City-set main series of Suits, the new Suits: LA is set in Los Angeles.

It centers on a former NYC federal prosecutor whose LA firm is falling apart, and so he has to adapt in order to keep the lights on. That's all while demons from his past chase him to the West Coast.

So here's how to watch Suits LA online or on TV, including when episodes roll out.

How to watch Suits: LA in the US

You can watch Suits: LA either on TV or online.

The first way to see it is on the broadcast channel NBC. Episode 1 premieres at 9 pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 23, and new ones will arrive at that time slot weekly from there on.

If you have cut the cord, NBC is available to watch live through most live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Fubo.

Otherwise you can watch episodes on the streaming service Peacock, and they'll arrive the day after the NBC air date. That means they'll air on Mondays from Monday, February 24.

Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its cheapest tier, but you can pay more for ad-free streaming. There are sometimes Peacock deals to help you save money too.

Can you watch Suits: LA in the UK?

Unfortunately, no release information has been provided for Suits: LA in the UK, and we may have to wait a while to hear news on that changing.

I'll update this article with news if and when that changes.

You can watch Suits on Netflix or for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Suits: LA in Australia

In Australia, the rights to broadcast Suits: LA are with Channel 7.

That means episodes will stream online on the free streaming service 7Plus, and they could also air on Channel 7 too though at the time of writing that's not been announced.

The series premieres on Sunday, February 23 with new episodes hitting 7Plus each week.

If you want to watch the original run of Suits, then you can do so on Netflix.

How to watch Suits: LA everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Suits: LA, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!