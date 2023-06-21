How to watch The Bear season 2: stream the hit chef show online

After becoming one of the most popular TV shows of 2022, hit chef show The Bear is returning for season 2, ready to serve you up more drama and tasty dishes... although the date you can watch it depends on where you live.

The Bear follows hotshot chef Carmy who returns to Chicago to rescue his family's struggling Italian sandwich shop, and he has to contend with troublesome staff and financial issues.

Season 1 ended with the chef renaming his restaurant to The Bear, after a dramatic finale that set up a change in fortune for the crew, and now it's time for The Bear (the restaurant) to take flight.

If you're keen to see the continuing (and tasty) adventures of Carmy and his staff, here's how to watch The Bear season 2 where you are.

How to watch The Bear in the US

You'll be able to watch The Bear in the US using Hulu, and each of the ten episodes will be available to stream on the platform at the same time on Thursday, June 22.

Hulu costs $7.99 for its ads plan or $12.99 for its ad-free one, and you can also sign up for the service via the Disney Bundle for $9.99 which also throws in Disney Plus. The first season is on Hulu right now too.

How to watch The Bear in the UK

If you want to watch The Bear season 2 in the UK, we're sorry to say you're going to have to wait a little bit. The show will release on Wednesday, July 19, so you'd better avoid spoilers online until then!

When it does arrive, the show will be on Disney Plus, with all episodes landing at once on the platform. This subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year, and the first season of The Bear is on the platform too.

How to watch The Bear in Australia

As in the UK, to watch The Bear season 2 in Australia, you're going to have to wait a while. The show will stream from Wednesday, July 19, with each and every episode landing at once.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 for its monthly plan or $139.99 for its annual one. You can watch the first season of The Bear on the platform too.