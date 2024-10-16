Hurry — Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN price rise strikes in one day; sign up now to save

Like signing up for the best streaming services without breaking the bank? Well you'd better hurry, because you've got about a day until a massive price hike will see you paying more to watch award-winning Originals, hit movies and live sports across three big platforms.

On Thursday, October 17 Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus will all see increases to the cost of a subscription, with price hikes also hitting the Disney Bundle (which pairs those three streamers) and Hulu with Live TV, the live TV streaming service.

That means if you sign up now, you can save some money. That's especially true of annual plans, some of which are seeing price increases, and you can save around $20 on some of these. But it's just as true for monthly plans, so signing up before Thursday can get you a lower price for a whole month.

Disney Plus price hikes

Disney Plus is the first of streamers to get a price increase (well, in alphabetical order, but they'll all see them at the same time).

Previously its ad-enabled tier cost $7.99 per month while its ad-enabled premium one cost $13.99. Going forward ad-enabled streaming will cost you $9.99 monthly while ad-free will set you back $15.99 each month, an increase in either case of $2 each month.

The annual plan will see a similar increase. This is on the Premium ad-free plan, and previously it cost $139.99 for a year, and soon it'll cost $159.99. That's a $20 saving if you sign up now.

ESPN Plus price hikes

Next up is ESPN Plus, Disney's premium sports service for live events and commentary shows.

ESPN Plus only has one plan, as it airs commercials and there's no way to escape them. Usually you'd pay $10.99 per month for ESPN Plus but after the price increase, that fee will be $11.99. It's not a huge increase but it's also reflected in the cost of an annual plan: once $109.99 annually, it'll soon be $119.99.

So sports fans can save $10 by signing up now, which isn't as much as on Disney Plus or Hulu but it's still something worth embracing if you were thinking about signing up anyway.

Hulu price hikes

TV fans will find themselves paying more for Hulu soon as it hasn't escaped the price increases.

Similarly to Disney Plus, Hulu will see its ad-enabled streaming plan jump up from $7.99 per month to $9.99, with the annual equivalent increasing from $79.99 to $99.99. Signing up for the latter now will net you a $20 saving over the year.

Hulu's ad-free plan normally costs $17.99 for a month of streaming, and it'll increase by $1 to $18.99.

Price hikes are also coming to Hulu with Live TV. There are various plans of this, each of which will see $6 price increases, and you can see them all below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Live TV Extras Old price New price With Ads None $75.99 $81.99 With Ads Disney Plus, ESPN Plus (both with ads) $76.99 $82.99 With Ads Disney Plus (no ads), ESPN Plus (with ads) $81.99 $87.99 No Ads Disney Plus (no ads), ESPN Plus (with ads) $89.99 $95.99

Disney Bundle price increases

Lastly the Disney Bundle will see price increases on some, but not all, of its tiers.

The Disney Bundle has various tiers which combine Disney Plus, Hulu and sometimes ESPN Plus for a discount. Some plans aren't getting a price increase but others are, of $1 or $2 per month. Here's what you need to know about the new prices: