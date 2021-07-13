'Love Island' UK: fans are loving Aaron after he saved Kaz from being dumped

Love Island 2021 viewers have certainly changed how they feel about Aaron Francis after the latest episode!

Last night's episode of Love Island opened with the third round of recoupling. This time, it was the boys who were tasked with choosing who they wanted to couple up with next.

After Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran's shock split, as well Liam Reardon and Brad McClelland's new relationships with Millie and Lucinda, the first few couples didn't really surprise anyone. All eyes were on Teddy Soares, but before we found out who the new bombshell had picked, Aaron surprised everyone by revealing he'd not be choosing a girl he fancies, but decided to use his choice to ensure one girl stayed in the villa to meet her new man!

He decided to go for a friendship couple after his relationship with Sharon Gaffka had cooled considerably. He gave a very passionate speech about how much energy his new partner brought to the villa, and then announced he wanted to couple up fan-favourite islander Kaz just to keep her in the show!

Although Aaron hasn't been everyone's favourite islander since he cooled things off with Sharon, it's safe to say that his decision to save Kaz from a dumping has made him more popular among the viewers!

Naaaaaaaaah Aaron is a villain but has also fully redeemed himself. I don’t know how to feel at all #LoveIslandJuly 12, 2021 See more

Aaron choosing to keep kaz in #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7OCXhRfY0XJuly 12, 2021 See more

Oh wow I’m impressed with Aaron! Well done #LoveIslandJuly 12, 2021 See more

kaz and aaron's little friendship is cute asf #loveisland pic.twitter.com/86PzCkK42rJuly 12, 2021 See more

The uk after Aaron picked kaz #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/upa1d0wB5ZJuly 12, 2021 See more

