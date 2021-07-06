'Love Island' viewers desperate to know why Hugo is crying

Love Island 2021 viewers are desperate to find out what Hugo Hammond has said to upset some of the other girls in the villa this evening!

Last night's episode of Love Island was already full of drama, but the preview for tonight's (Tuesday, 6 July) episode really kicked things into gear. We might have been left waiting to find out Rachel Finni chose to couple up with Brad McClelland, but now everyone is over that news and just wants to know what chaos Hugo has caused in the villa!

Initially, fans were sharing their hopes that Chloe Burrows and Hugo would become more than friends as they seem to be getting on very well at the customary Love Island week one brunch. Since Chloe saved Hugo by coupling up with him "as a friend", fans were suggesting the pair had great chemistry and hoped they might grow much closer now they're coupled up.

Now Hugo's in the spotlight for another reason entirely! In the preview of the next episode last night, we saw that Hugo had said something to upset Sharon Gaffka, and there was a clip of him asking how he could possibly make it up to her, alongside a shot of the other boys consoling him whilst he cried over what happened. Faye Winter also chimed in, revealing just how little she could care about him being upset!

Chuggs Wallis' departure saw the bucket hat business owner trend briefly on Twitter after he was dumped but it didn't take long for Hugo to become the main topic of conversation! It's safe to say that Love Island fans are worried about what Hugo could have done, especially as many had been calling him one of the nicest boys in the villa up to this point!

HUGO IS CRYING NO, WHO HURT HIM NO NO #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FjovdzvkfRJuly 5, 2021 See more

who made hugo cry #loveisland pic.twitter.com/D4WYgS0BHYJuly 5, 2021 See more

Me trying to sleep tonight thinking about who upset Hugo #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GarkTjCQcIJuly 5, 2021 See more

These kids have really seen their teacher do everything 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fDFoU9NCRIJuly 5, 2021 See more

Not HUGO CRYING now He ain’t even in a couple! What is going on #LoveIslandJuly 5, 2021 See more

HUGO CRYING NO I CANT DEAL #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/P9kjo0jAPCJuly 5, 2021 See more

Are fans' opinions of him about to change? Or have Hugo's words just been lost in translation? We'll find out tonight when Love Island returns!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.