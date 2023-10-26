How to watch Argentina vs England: live stream the Rugby World Cup 2023 bronze final online for free now, team news

The bronze final at the Rugby World Cup 2023 is not a game that any professional would wish to play in. But, having been knocked out in the semi-final by South Africa, England face off against Argentina today for the dubious honour of finishing third. Expect an outrageously attacking game of rugby.

The countdown to kick-off has begun in Paris. Courtney Lawes is a surprise omission after announcing his international retirement earlier this week after this game. Ben Youngs, Danny Care and Dan Cole will all play their final game for England, though. Argentina retain 19 of the 23-man squad that played this fixture in the pool stage.

Kick-off is nearly upon us, so pour yourself a drink, get your stream set up and sit down for the penultimate game at the Rugby World Cup 2023. There's the odd shower in the air at the Stade de France but conditions are good for a free-flowing game of rugby.

ARGENTINA Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain), Francisco Gómez Kodela; Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Replacements: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolás Sánchez, Matías Moroni

ENGLAND Marcus Smith; Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell; Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Will Stuart; Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Ben Earl

The Argentina vs England live stream is free on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Argentina vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Today, Argentina will want to avenge its defeat to England in the opening match of Pool D, especially after last week's 44-6 semi-final humbling to New Zealand raised question marks over the Pumas' presence in the last four. The South Americans finished third in 2007 and have shown the aptitude to compete when their backs are against the wall. Departing head coach Michael Cheika will want his side to make better use of their entries into the opposition 22, after failing to turn pressure into points against the All Blacks. Emiliano Boffelli remains a potent weapon from the kicking tee, while captain Julian Montoya will fancy ruffling some feathers in the scrum. His likely second half replacement at hooker, Agustín Creevy, is due to make his final appearance for his country, the 38-year-old notorious for bashing out the national anthem with gusto.

England, meanwhile, has emerged from a tournament with its reputation enhanced. Steve Borthwick's side lost 16-15 to defending champions South Africa last weekend in a semi-final it was leading until Handre Pollard's penatly two minutes from time. Borthwick's kick-heavy tactics have come under intense scrutiny but few expected the Red Rose to reach the last four and they now have the chance to cut loose and play some attacking rugby, perhaps even selecting playmakers Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell in the backs. Back rower Courtney Lawes and scrum half Ben Youngs, who will retire as England's most capped player, have already announced that Friday's game will be their last in an England shirt, with a number of team-mates also expected to be close to calling it a day at international level, including Danny Care, Dan Cole and Jonny May.

If you're a keen rugby union fan, you'll want to know how to watch How to watch Argentina vs England everywhere else. We've got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Argentina vs England in Ireland for free

Argentina vs England will be shown live and for free on Virgin Media 1 and the Virgin Media Player streaming service in Ireland, if you live within the broadcaster's coverage area. Kick-off is at 8 pm IST. Trying to access the platform while outside Ireland? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch Argentina vs England in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch Argentina vs England – along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30 pm UK ahead of the 8 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, ITVX works across a range of different devices, including computers, phones and tablets, letting you live stream any ITV channel any way you want to. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Argentina vs England in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games. Argentina vs England will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign up to Peacock for $5.99 per month for ad-supported streaming or $11.99 per month ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Argentina vs England live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Argentina vs England in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching Argentina vs England, which kicks off at 6 am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Your first stop should be streaming service Stan Sport, which has been showing every game of the Rugby World Cup ad-free, and will continue to do so.

Happy with highlights? Streaming service 9Now will no doubt be screening plenty of them via the Wide World of Sports magazine show.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the Argentina vs England live stream at Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch Argentina vs England everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Knockout stage

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: Argentina vs England

Saturday, October 28

Final: New Zealand vs South Africa

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de France in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? 20 teams started out in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. That has now been whittled down to just two teams: South Africa and New Zealand.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile