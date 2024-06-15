How to watch the Slovenia vs Denmark Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

The first match in Group C at the UEFA Euros 2024 tournament should be a tight affair, with Slovenia vs Denmark taking place on Sunday, June 16, and we'll help you find a way to watch the game.

Footie fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Slovenia vs Denmark, for FREE on ITVX in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, tough, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

This is the second time The Dragons have qualified for the Euros. The first time, Euro 2020, they failed to win a single game. This is the sixth time the sides have met and they have lost on five occasions, drawing once.

The Red and Whites will therefore expect to win this one. There are plenty of players in the squad who Premier League fans will be aware of, not least forward Rasmus Hojlund. It will be particularly emotional to see his Man Utd teammate Christian Eriksen return to the Euros. It was at the previous competition that he suffered a heart attack on the pitch.

This could be a tight and tense affair — here's how to watch the Slovenia vs Denmark UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Slovenia vs Denmark match will play on ITV 1. Coverage begins at 4.10 pm BST and 9.10 am ET but the match itself begins at 5 pm BST and 10 am ET.

If you can't or won't watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use ITV's streaming service ITVX. This online service lets you stream from ITV's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need any help.

ITV 1 is, of course, free to stream from if you pay your license fee. This includes ITVX.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

Slovenia vs Denmark will air on Fox Sports 1, with kick-off at 12 pm ET/9 am PT and coverage likely beginning slightly ahead of that.

To get yourself access to the three Fox channels showing all of the Euros matches, you can get a cable subscription or use a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99-per-month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99-per-month Ultimate package or YouTube TV's single $72.99-per-month plan.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Slovenia vs Denmark and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Slovenia vs Denmark or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here.

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Slovenia vs Denmark match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!