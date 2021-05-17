What's new on Disney Plus in June 2021

June is pretty light on Disney+ in terms of new content. The biggest new addition is Luca, which arrives on June 18th. The Pixar original film is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

A new documentary about Wolfgang Puck arrives on Disney+ on June 25. Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues with new episodes this month, and The Mysterious Benedict Society premieres on the streamer toward the end of the month.

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Texas Throwdown

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 204 “The Storm”

When a blizzard barrels down on Salt Lake City, the Wildcats are stranded at East High after hours, just as E.J. receives some bad news. As cabin fever sets in, Miss Jenn inspires Nini to make a bold choice about her future; Kourtney’s coworker Howie makes a surprising move; and Gina and Carlos come to blows.

Big Shot

Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Marvyn teaches the girls a lesson: never underestimate your opponent. Emma auditions for the play.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 106

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Marvel Studios Legends

June 9

Loki

Premiere

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Portugal’s Rugged Coast

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Zenimation

Season Two Premiere

“Zenimation,” the series that creates a mindfulness soundscape experience with scenes from the timeless films of Walt Disney Animation Studios returns for a second season June 11 with all-new episodes. Season 2 features moments from over eight decades of acclaimed films – including scenes from Disney’s first feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” all the way through to the Studios’ latest, anticipated animated film, “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses with an aural experience like no other as “Zenimation” pays tribute to both the visual and sound artists who have created Disney Animation’s legacy of films. Created and edited by David Bess. Executive produced by Amy Astley. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Big Shot

Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

UCSB expresses interest in hiring Marvyn, while his team grows suspicious. Beth Macbeth premieres.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Gina and Seb rally the group to throw Carlos the music and dance-filled Quinceañero he never had. Meanwhile, Ricky accidentally oversteps in more ways than one, and Miss Jenn gets a wild idea about how to get Nini back onstage at East High.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 107

June 16

Loki

New Episode

June 18

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. The Maine Ingredient

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

Luca

Premiere

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Big Shot

Finale

Episode 110 “Marvyn’s Playbook”

Westbrook is one win away from Division Two, and Carlsbad is suspected of stealing their playbook.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 206 “Yes, And...”

After rival school North High releases a viral video to undermine the Wildcats, Miss Jenn hosts a weekend improv intensive to build up her kids’ confidence. Meanwhile, Nini works on a new song at Salt Lake Slices, where she finds inspiration in Kourtney’s approach to life.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 108

June 23

Loki

New Episode

June 25

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Croatia’s Coastal Adventure

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Premiere

Episode 101 “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Wolfgang

Premiere

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling. Still, the lack of acknowledgement from Ma Maison's owner pushed Puck to take the biggest risk of his career and open his first restaurant, Spago, an instant hit where famous clientele dote equally on Puck's new American cuisine and personality. Almost by accident, Puck created the concept of a "celebrity chef" with his decades-spanning television appearances, building a staggering global empire of restaurants, cafes and products for home cooks. But at home, the frenetic professional demands disrupted his family life. From director David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi), and the creators of Chef's Table, WOLFGANG is a candid, inspiring and emotional documentary that follows a legend as he reckons with the price of his dreams.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 207 “The Field Trip”

When the Wildcats suspect that North High has stolen a key costume piece, they infiltrate their rival school and end up in a competitive dance-off. Miss Jenn goes face to face and toe to toe with Zack Roy. And an emboldened Nini takes a big risk.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 109

June 30

Loki

New Episode

