What's new on Disney Plus in August 2021

August is bringing the return of a new fan-favorite Disney+ Originals to the streamer as well as a handful of exciting library title additions as well as new episodes of continuing series.

On Aug. 4 the streamer is debuting season 2 of Short Circuit, an experimental project from Walt Disney Animation Studios where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. Season 2 brings five new episodes to the series.

On Aug. 6 we’ll get the season finale of The Mysterious Benedict Society, and on August 18th the streamer is debuting the new six-episode series Growing Up Animal, an intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals.

And, of course, there's Turner & Hooch.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store in August:

August 4

America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (S1)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Fit For Service

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. One Brick At A Time

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy (S2)

Short Circuit (Shorts): Season 2 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, what would you create? Welcome to Short Circuit, an experimental, innovative program where anyone at the Studio can pitch an idea and get selected to create their own short film. Season 2 features five all-new short films. Media Kit



Dinosaur Barbarian

Directed by Kim Hazel

Battling evil is all in a day's work for Dinosaur Barbarian, but what about taking out the trash? Sometimes even a superhero needs to clean up his act.



Going Home

Directed by Jacob Frey

A story about growing up and the meaning of home in which a young adult repeatedly visits his hometown, but with every new arrival he starts to face the inevitable: change.



Crosswalk

Directed by Ryan Green

A law-abiding citizen must find his inner strength to cross the street at a light that won't change.



Songs to Sing in the Dark

Directed by Riannon Delanoy

Two creatures living in the depths of a dark cave engage in a battle of acoustic one-upmanship. As things escalate, they come to realize that they are stronger together.



No. 2 to Kettering

Directed by Liza Rhea

On a dreary, ordinary morning, a girl learns how the power of laughter can lift even the most sullen among her fellow bus riders along their journey to Kettering.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 102 “The Whole Package / Bird Brains / Acorn In My Side”

Clarice shows Chip and Dale a hidden passage to a magical place. / Everyone turns on Chip when they think he is out to attack the park’s beloved Peacock! / Chip becomes entranced by a mysterious and possibly supernatural acorn.

Marvel Studios Legends: New Episodes

“Marvel Studios Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Peggy Carter, The Avengers Initiative, and The Ravagers.

Monsters at Work: Episode 106 “The Vending Machine”

Tylor’s job is threatened when he breaks MIFT’s favorite vending machine on the day Fritz must fire someone due to budget cuts. Meanwhile Mike tries boosting morale at Monsters, Inc.

Turner & Hooch: Episode 103 “Diamonds are Furever”

Scott tracks down a notorious fugitive jewel thief while Hooch gets obsessed with a squeaky toy.

August 6

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Finland’s Midnight Sun

Killer Shark Vs. Killer Whale

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season Finale

Episode 108

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 115

August 11

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1), 8 episodes

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Front Of The Pack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Canine Quarantine

Disney Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2), 10 episodes

Disney Junior Chicken Squad (S1), 7 episodes

What If...?: Premiere

Episode 101

“What If...?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Episode 103 “The Jungle / The Flight / Deep Dive”

Chip and Dale get lost in a bush with no hope of escape! / Chip uses Dale as a test pilot. / Chip and Dale embark on an underwater adventure.

Monsters at Work: Episode 107 “Adorable Returns”

Tylor mistakenly allows the banished “Adorable Snowman” to return to Monsters, Inc. Fearing he’ll also be banished, Tylor struggles to get him back before he’s discovered. Meanwhile, Val searches for the secret as to why the snowman was banished in the first place.

Turner & Hooch: Episode 104 “In The Line Of Fur”

To impress his ex-girlfriend, Scott and Hooch must protect a grumpy judge from a mob assassin.

August 13

Aquamarine

Shark Attack Files (S1) Ep. Sharks Gone Rogue

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 116

August 18

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Pack Attack

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Blind Faith

Disney The Owl House (S2), 5 episodes

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S9)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S2)

Growing Up Animal: Season 1 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

The six-episode, intimate and extraordinary adventure of baby animals, from the safety of the womb to the uncertainty of birth and their tentative first steps. Each episode sees the incredible transformation of a different iconic animal, full of wonder and emotion. "Growing Up Animal" is the magical story of a mother’s instinct to nurture and her infant’s drive to survive.

Diary of a Future President: Season 2 Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

Season two of “Diary of a Future President” continues the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade. Told using the narration of excerpts from Elena’s diary, this coming-of-age 10-episode series and family comedy follows Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Episode 104 “A Nut You Can't Refuse / Chipmunks Away / Ruff Justice”

Chip bargains with the wrong family of squirrels, now he must pay the price. / Chip’s desire for perfection leads to a less than relaxing vacation. / There’s a new sheriff in town and his name is Chip!

Monsters at Work

Episode 108 “Little Monsters”

Tylor sees an opportunity to get promoted as Jokester during Mini-Monster Day at Monsters, Inc. when he is paired with Ms. Flint’s daughter. Can he get her to laugh?

Turner & Hooch

Episode 105 “Road To Smell Dorado”

Scott, Hooch and Xavier get stuck searching for a fugitive in the quirky small town of El Dorado.

What If...?

Episode 102

August 20

Eragon

August 25

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Twin Trouble

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Dogs V Cats

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (S9)

Gigantosaurus (S2)

Wicked Tuna (S10), 12 episodes

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Special Episode

Episode 110 “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale”

“Making of the Season 2 Finale” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of “The Mandalorian,” with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Episode 105 “Dog In The House / Cone Alone / Highway To Hugs”

A new roommate divides the chipmunks. / Dale’s lie to get Chip to pamper him ends up making his life a complete misery! / Dale desperately needs a hug.

Monsters at Work

Episode 109 “Bad Hair Day”

Abandoning his dream of becoming a Jokester, Tylor sets his sights on becoming the perfect MIFTer. But when he loses the sacred hair of David, a former employee, Tylor must get it back before the MIFT team finds out.

Turner & Hooch

Episode 106 “The Fur-gitive”

Scott hunts for a dangerous fugitive in the woods; Hooch discovers the suspect has a secret.

What If...?

Episode 103

August 27

Cruella

Dan in Real Life

Disney Princess Remixed: An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Underdog