What's new on Disney Plus in September 2020

September 2020 on Disney+ is very much about the live-action remake of Mulan. It's also about other things, but the global pandemic pushed Mulan out of the theaters and onto Disney+ — and it also is the first film to be part of Disney+ Premier Access.

And so September is mostly about Mulan on Disney+.

The movie will be available starting Sept. 4. But you'll have to pony up an extra $30 to watch it, so we'll see how that goes.

For everything not Mulan in September, read on.

Friday, September 4

Ancient China from Above (s1)

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Never Been Kissed

Strange Magic

Trick or Treat

The Wolverine

Mulan: Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s “Mulan,” in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

Earth to Ned — Series Premiere: From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs, Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.

One Day At Disney — Episode 140 - “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”: Alice Taylor experiments with new storytelling mediums through Disney’s StudioLAB. From drones to augmented reality, Taylor uses innovation and emerging technologies to continue pushing the boundaries by which content can be created and shared with people around the world. Media Kit

Muppets Now — Season Finale Episode 106 - “Socialized”: Muppets Now social media intern, Robin The Frog, makes Scooter co-moderator of the social media accounts. Scooter attempts to carry out this week’s upload amidst a flood of alerts, requests, and notifications. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, receive legal lectures and accidental assistance from Muppet attorney, Joe The Legal Weasel. The Swedish Chef faces his competitor, Marina Michelson, to prove his family recipe makes the most magnificent meatball. Fozzie Bear talks shop with fellow comedian Seth Rogen, while babysitting some bad babies. Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs indulge Miss Piggy more than usual for this installment of Lifestyle with Miss Piggy.

Pixar In Real Life — Season Finale Episode 111 - “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music": Abuelita shakes her chancla at the street performers in Washington Square Park and asks real New Yorkers to help her find her grandson. She eventually finds Miguel playing guitar, and he begs her to let him play just one song. The other street performers join in, creating a performance so delightful that even Abuelita can’t help but clap along.

Weird But True — Episode 304 - “Germs”: Hosts Carly and Charlie are nominated for a Daytime Crafty Award! The awards ceremony is just around the corner, and Casey is helping them with their costumes…until she comes down with a cold! To avoid getting sick from the germs Casey is spreading throughout HQ, Carly and Charlie must understand all there is to know about germs. They head to Germfree Laboratories and Mushroom Mountain to examine good hygiene and health practices.

Friday, September 11

Christopher Robin

One Day At Disney — Episode 141 - “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”: Fulfilling a childhood dream, Amanda Lauder is the Chef Chocolatier for The Ganachery at Disney Springs. For Amanda, it’s a daily goal to create a delicious dessert that is both a tasty treat and a memorable experience for each guest. S'mores, ganache squares and chocolate lollipops are all on the menu as Amanda takes us into The Ganachery’s bustling kitchen.

Weird But True — Episode 305 - “Photography”: This year Carly and Charlie’s work is the main attraction at an art gala! This year’s gala focuses on photography, but the duo is not as skilled in this artform. They head to Berkeley to learn from one of the best – National Geographic photographer Anand Varma! Their idea to combine paper art with photography makes their creation the hit of the show!

Friday, September 18

Bend it Like Beckham

Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)

Europe from Above (s1)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story

Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)

Notre Dame: Race Against the Inferno

Once Upon a Time (s1-7)

Soy Luna (s2-3)

Violetta (s3)

Wicked Tuna (s9)

Becoming — Original Series Premiere: From Executive Producers LeBron James & Maverick Carter, Becoming chronicles the inspirational life stories of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. Each episode follows a different celebrity back to their hometown as they revisit memorable locations that were central to their upbringing. Family members, coaches, teachers, mentors, and close friends share significant, personal memories of the subjects before they hit it big. These rarely heard stories provide an intimate look into the central moments in each star’s journey towards becoming who they are today.

One Day At Disney — Episode 142 - “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”: Discover Walt Disney World Resort Veterinarian Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko’s creative approach to animal care. From performing rhinoceros check-ups at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park to traveling abroad for environmental work with endangered gorillas, this animal lover is dedicated to ensuring the survival of our world’s most vulnerable species.

Weird But True — Episode 306 - “Trains”: It’s Crafty Camper Career Week, and Carly is so excited. All campers are paired with a professional in their respective field, and Carly’s assignment is to shadow a train engineer. After her grandfather organizes a visit to Steamtown Pennsylvania, Carly becomes inspired to improve trains in the future. Media Kit

Friday, September 25

Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)

The Giant Robber Crab

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)

Muppet Babies (s2)

Oceans

Port Protection: Alaska (s3)

Sydney to the Max (s2)

Wild Central America (s1)

X-Ray Earth (s1)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom — Original Series Premiere: Disney+‘s “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” produced by National Geographic and narrated by Disney fan-favorite Josh Gad (“Frozen,” “Frozen II”) gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers get unprecedented access to some of the most rare and beautiful creatures on the planet and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with the parks’ 5,000 plus animals. Each of the eight episodes dives into the details within The Most Magical Place on Earth, unveiling the multifaceted aspects of animal care, operations and Imagineering. Celebrating the magnificent array of more than 300 species, “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” invites fans of Disney, nature and animals to hang out with all the parks’ residents, including baby Grace, the newest member of the gorilla troop. Then, hop over to Harambe Wildlife Reserve to come face to knee with supermom Masai giraffe, Kenya and up close and personal with Gus the hippo. Viewers can travel to the savanna to witness Dakari, the alpha male African lion, lord over his land and meet Kinsey, the alpha lioness, who’s the real ruler of the pride. The series incorporates cutting-edge technology, including custom-built GoPro housings, 18-foot cranes and underwater camera systems, to reveal the world-famous dedication, pioneering conservation and visionary genius that IS Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals — Original Movie Premiere: "Secret Society of Second Born Royals" follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.

One Day At Disney — Episode 143 - “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”: Project manager Ashley Girdich oversees dynamic assignments for Walt Disney Imagineering’s Research and Development group. From managing teams to keeping projects and plans on track, Ashley is constantly pushing boundaries to ensure the next generation of Imagineers continue to create industry-leading, interactive experiences for park guests.

Weird But True — Episode 307 - “Venomous Animals”: Super Staple strikes again! The local library’s annual contest is here, and Charlie’s ready to submit his latest comic book for review. Unfortunately, Charlie’s comic book is never picked, so Carly and Charlie embark on a mission to find a new superhero and villain. But when they discover amazing things about venomous animals, Charlie and Carly must decide who the real hero is. They head to California Academy of Sciences to learn all about venomous species.