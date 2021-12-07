‘Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow’ Christmas 2021: the presenter reveals all about 'The Price Is Right' special

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow is back for Christmas! Expect the festive feelgood factor to be ramped up a notch when Alan Carr shouts ‘Come On Down!’ for this special special special of The Price is Right. His guests must guess the prices of Christmas goodies before going on to spin the famous wheel. Then, one lucky contestant will take on the Epic Showcase, where they stand to win a mountain of prizes. There will also be classic mini-games like Plinko and Cliffhanger.

Grab an eggnog and snuggle down for some fun! Here host Alan Carr tell us why we should tune in and talks about what Christmas means to him…

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow playing The Price Is Right is part of a great season of Christmas TV and will be shown on Thursday Dec. 23 on ITV at 8pm. The show will then become available for streaming on ITV Hub shortly after its ITV release date.

Alan Carr loves a gameshow! (Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty.)

Can you tell what we can expect this Christmas from Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow and The Price Is Right.

Alan on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow this Christmas: "It's a whole lot of festive fun! It was so wonderful because we filmed it in May, so to be surrounded by Christmas trees, baubles and mistletoe at that time of year made a crazy year even crazier. Not a lot of people know this but on the day of the record you get a Christmas dinner in the canteen, so I had my first taste of turkey and stuffing all the way back in May. I treated myself to a pack of mint matchmakers - my little Christmas tradition."

How would you do if you were playing 'The Price Is Right'?

Alan says: "Panic! I overthink the game. When I’m asking myself how much things are worth, I tend to think ‘I know where you can get that online for cheaper’. That's what I love about the game, on the surface it can feel quite throwaway but it really sucks you in. Before you know it, you’re shouting at the screen “Speedboat! Fifteen grand! Bag of pasta – 89p!”

What’s your favourite thing about Christmas?

Alan says: "Getting together with family. I have a niece and nephew and they are just so much fun to be around at Christmas. I’m trying to get them into board games because no one will play with me. I end up playing Cluedo by myself."

What are you looking forward to this Christmas?

Alan says: "After lockdown I’ve really been enjoying my work. It sounds sad doesn’t it? Ha! My new tour ‘Regional Trinket’ is back on the road after being postponed twice because of ‘you know what’ so after being in lockdown, it's nice to travel the UK and Ireland again. I’ve got some lovely places coming up, York and Edinburgh and Dublin and I always have such a good time when I’m there, especially when I perform in Ireland - they buy me drinks and leave them on the front of the stage! Dangerous - after a few shots you end up going ‘what’s the punchline again?'"

What are the best and worst Christmas present you’ve ever received?

Alan says: "The best presents were my Irish Setters. I know dogs are for life and not just for Christmas, but hey, after 12 years they are still here with us (thank God) and I don’t regret getting them for a single moment. Worst present? A book on the History of Lancashire County Cricket - do you get the impression that person didn’t really know me?"

Do you have any Christmas traditions?

Alan Carr says: "It's all quite traditional really but I love a nice dog walk in the morning and if its crisp and chilly, all the better."

If you could choose any celebrity guest to join you for Christmas dinner, who would it be and why?

Alan says: "The cast of Love Island. I find that in the afternoon on Christmas Day it tends to drag, so if it ever gets boring at least there is some eye candy to look at."

Alan says he'd love to spend Christmas with the cast of 'Love Island'. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

A brief history of 'The Price Is Right'

The Price Is Right first started in America in 1956 and was originally hosted by Bill Cullen, who also hosted Blankety Blank and Name That Tune on that side of the pond. The UK adaptation launched in 1984 and was fronted by Leslie Crowther until 1988. The show briefly moved to Sky One for one series in 1989, with Bob Warman as host, but returned to ITV in 1995 with Bruce Forsyth at the helm for seven series. In 2005 Ant and Dec brought the game back to life as part of the Ant & Dec’s Gameshow Marathon to celebrate ITV’s 50th birthday. Joe Pasquale took over in 2006 for a year but then the show was cancelled. Vernon Kay, who had appeared as a contestant on the show with Ant and Dec, then rebooted the Gameshow Marathon in 2007, beginning with The Price is Right. It was brought back as a one-off pilot in 2017, hosted by Alan Carr. However it was so popular it has been incorporated into Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow since 2020.