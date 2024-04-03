One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Alison Sweeney is back with an all-new mystery to solve in One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery on the newly rebranded Hallmark Mystery.

Sweeney pulled triple duty in the movie; not only does she star in it, she also served as an executive producer and wrote the script, which is based on the novel Apple Turnover Mystery by Joanne Fluke.

Here's everything we know about One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Friday, April 5, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premise

Here's the synopsis of One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery from Hallmark Mystery:

"Hannah (Alison Sweeney) meets a new side of law & order as she investigates a murder and crosses paths with by the books prosecuting attorney Chad Norton (Victor Webster). Meanwhile, Delores (Barbara Niven) has a secret."

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery cast

There are several familiar faces returning for One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, as well as a few new ones. Alison Sweeney (Love & Jane, Days of Our Lives) returns as the titular Hannah Swensen. This time around she's teaming up with Victor Webster (Mystery on Mistletoe Lane, A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe) as Chad Norton; together they co-starred in The Wedding Veil trilogy.

They're joined by Hannah Swensen regulars Gabriel Hogan (Tacoma FD), Barbara Niven (Ms. Christmas Comes to Town), Tess Atkins (The Flash) and Lisa Durupt (Heartland).

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek below: