'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' — line-up, air date, trailer, and everything we know

Leona Lewis is one of the musicians who will perform at 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas'.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas is a special broadcast of the 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey that was hosted and spearheaded by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month.

The service was organized to pay tribute to the incredible work that individuals and organizations have done to support their local communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas is a chance for everyone across the UK to come together and reflect on the challenges we've all faced across the past 18 months, as well as to celebrate the many acts of kindness that people have carried out in that time. It's sure to be a Christmas TV highlight!

Here's everything we know about Royal Carols: Together at Christmas...

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas airs on ITV and ITV Hub on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm.

'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' line-up

ITV first announced the line-up for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas earlier in December, and it includes a wide range of famous faces.

The hour-long festive special features carols from the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir and incorporates musical performances from Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding. Tom Walker also appears in the broadcast with a special performance of his new Christmas single, 'For Those Who Can't Be Here'.

The event includes readings from The Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, and Kate Garraway. Poet and writer Lemn Sissay will also perform his special composition, 'To The Day'.

Finally, the special will be introduced with a message from Kate Middleton herself and will include videos highlighting the vital efforts of individuals and organizations that have kept the nation going throughout this unprecedented period.

Is there a trailer for 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas'?

Yes! Earlier this month ITV teased a first-look at the special broadcast. The teaser features a voiceover from James McAvoy and sees the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving at Westminster Abbey.

After a short message from the Duchess, it gives us a glimpse at some of the performers and special guests in action.

You can watch the brief trailer below:

Since then, ITV has also released a clip of Ellie Goulding's performing the Christmas classic, 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', which you can watch here, too.