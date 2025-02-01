The Wish Swap: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Jake Foy and Emily Tennant in The Wish Swap

The Wish Swap is a charming story of birthday wishes coming true... only things don't go quite as planned. The Hallmark Channel movie is part of the network's Loveuary celebration.

This February, love is in the air at Hallmark Channel with four all-new movies in the Loveuary 2025 celebration, including The Wish Swap, An Unexpected Valentine, Return to Office and Sisterhood, Inc.

Here's everything we know about The Wish Swap.

The Wish Swap premieres Saturday, February 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

The Wish Swap premise

Here's the official premise for The Wish Swap from Hallmark Channel:

"When Casey and Henry find themselves celebrating their birthdays at the same restaurant, they make birthday wishes at the same time which are granted. However, they end up getting each other's wishes."

The Wish Swap cast

The Wish Swap features Emily Tennant as Casey and Jake Foy as Henry.

Tennant might be best known for voicing Polly Pocket in the animated franchise. She's also appeared in Christmas movies like Holiday Hotline and All I Need for Christmas.

Jake Foy recently appeared in Hallmark Channel's Confessions of a Christmas Letter and the original series The Chicken Sisters and Ride. He's also known for starring in When Christmas Was Young and A Little Daytime Drama.

The Wish Swap also stars Nathan White as Spencer, Matt Hamilton as Simon, Jason Fernandes as Peter and Molly Saunders as Charlotte.

The Wish Swap trailer

There's no trailer for The Wish Swap just yet, but as soon as one comes along we'll add it for you right here.