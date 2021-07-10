How to watch UFC 264 on iPhone and iPad

UFC 264 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor • Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson • Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy • Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya • Sean O'Malley vs. Kris Moutinho Prelims • Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin • Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira • Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria • Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis Early Prelims • Jennifer Maia vs. Jessica Eye • Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares • Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Jerome Rivera • Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski

UFC 264 has Poirier vs. McGregor 3 in the main event tonight, and MMA fans are ready to see who wins this trilogy by watching UFC 264 on iPhone and iPad. You want to make sure to have things setup on your Apple devices before the UFC fighters enter the octagon. These are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 264 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Poirier vs. McGregor 3 in the ESPN app.

On July 11, UFC 264 will be broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by two of the biggest names in the UFC fighting the decisive match of an epic trilogy.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier (27-6) is looking for a title shot, but first he’ll need to handle his business one more time against a big name rival. He will fight against “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (22-4) for the third time, and McGregor is looking for redemption after Poirier’s highlight knockout of Conor went viral. The winner should have next for UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but nothing is guaranteed so they have to make the best of this headline spot.

Learn how to watch UFC 264 Poirier vs. McGregor 3 online from anywhere

Also Gilbert “Durinho” Burns (19-4) will have a showdown against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1). Burns is coming off of a knockout loss to the UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, and he needs a big rebound. Thompson is a tough out, but with a 3-2 record in his last five fights he needs a big win if he wants to push through to a title shot of his own.

UFC 264 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 264 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the new "Stephen A's World" series.

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 264 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 264 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 264 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 264 Pay Per View cost?