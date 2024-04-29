How to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams from anywhere

It's Mexico against Mexico as the legendary Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defends his Undisputed Super Middle Weight against undefeated countryman Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia is airing for FREE in Mexico on its Azteca channels and on PPV in other parts of the world. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It's testimony to Canelo Alvarez's success and longevity that it scarcely seems possible that he's only 33 years old — but then his professional career did start at the age of 15! Since then he's become one of the most decorated boxers of all time and, as the only ever undisputed super middleweight champion, returns to Sin City for his seventh defence.

To do so, he'll have to forge yet another first: beating Jaime Munguia. The 'Demolisher of Tijuana' is six years the junior of Canelo and, with his notoriously powerful punching, boasts 34 knockouts in his flawless 43-0 record. Yes, he comes into this one with an impressive 9th-round TKO of John Ryder, but his list of past victims doesn't exactly read like a who's who of the planet's best middleweights.

This is undoubtedly the fight of Munguia's life. You won't find many pundits (or bookies) giving him much of a chance when the two Mexicans walk out to the ring on Saturday, but if he can somehow slow down Alvarez and land a a couple of clean shots, there's the slimmest hope of pulling off one of the sport's greatest shocks.

Regardless of his opponents chances, watching Canelo apply his craft is a privilege always worth watching. To do so, we have all the information you need on how to watch Canelo vs Munguia live streams online in various corners of the globe — including for FREE.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia for FREE

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is a living legend in his home country of Mexico, and his adoring fans get to watch this fight absolutely free.

The fight will be shown on live on all TV Azteca channels (including Azteca 7, La Casa del Boxeo, Azteca UNO, ADN40) and streamed on the Azteca Deportes site and app. All you'll be asked to do is sign in via either Facebook or Google.

Action from fight night is set to start at 6 pm CST (so that's 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and 1 am UK or 10 am AEST in Australia).

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia in the US

US boxing fans have a choice of where to watch Canelo vs Munguia online — either on DAZN PPV or Amazon Prime PPV.

But it doesn't come cheap. The price to buy the DAZN PPV is $89.99. And you have to have a regular subscription to DAZN, too. That costs $19.99 per month with its annual plan, or $29.99 on a rolling monthly contract. To take the edge off slightly, you can at least get your first month of DAZN for free.

You don’t need a Prime membership to watch the fight on Amazon, but the PPV costs the same at $89.99.

Undercard coverage starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Saturday, May 4, with ring walks for the main event expected at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia around the world

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Canelo vs Munguia in most major territories around the world (other than Mexico, as explained above).

The fight night will be available through DAZN PPV, but you will need a regular DAZN subscription, too.

The costs of the PPV and subscriptions (with your first month free) are as follows:

UK : PPV – £19.99; subscription – from £14.99 a month

: PPV – £19.99; subscription – from £14.99 a month Canada: PPV – $89.99; subscription – from $19.99 a month

PPV – $89.99; subscription – from $19.99 a month Australia: PPV – $19.99; subscription – from $13.99 a month

PPV – $19.99; subscription – from $13.99 a month New Zealand: PPV – $19.99; subscription – from $14.99 a month

You can watch DAZN on a multitude of devices and platforms. In addition to your laptop or smartphone, there are DAZN apps for Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV, Roku, SmartCast, selected Smart TVs, Xbox and PlayStations.

How to watch Canelo vs Munguia from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

What time does the Canelo vs Munguia fight begin?

The main card is due to commence at 8 pm ET / 5pm PT in the US on Saturday, May 4. That's 1 am UK and 10 pm AEST in Australia on Sunday morning.

Assuming all goes to schedule, the Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia main event will start at around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. So that's 4 am UK and 1pm AEST.

All you need to know about Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia

What is the Canelo vs Munguia fight card? Including the contest between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Title, there's a total of four title fights on the May 4 card: Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia – Undisputed Super Middleweight Title

Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana – Interim WBC World Welterweight Title

Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno – Interim WBC Featherweight Title

Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre – WBA Regular Welterweight Title

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Ronald Cruz – super welterweight

William Scull vs Sean Hemphill – super middleweight

Jesus Ramos vs Johan Gonzalez – super welterweight

What are the odds for Canelo vs Munguia? Unsurprisingly, Canelo Alvarez is the overwhelming odds-on favorite to win the fight against Jaime Munguia. He hasn't lost a middleweight bout since his only blemish against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather over a decade ago. As of Friday, April 26, Canelo is 1/6 to win the fight according to the bookmaker Bet365.