How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8 online: stream the final episodes

Another series in The Walking Dead universe is about to wrap up, because Fear The Walking Dead season 8 is about to commence Part 2, with the last few episodes, from Sunday, October 22.

This show, the longest-running spin-off to the original TWD, follows survivors of the zombie apocalypse on the west coast of America, as they flee to Mexico and then Texas to try to survive. As in the main series, it adds new survivors as frequently as it kills them off, but now its remaining characters have only a few more episodes to survive.

After Fear The Walking Dead season 8 Part 1 aired in May of this year, there are now six episodes left to catch.

So here's how to watch Fear The Walking Dead season 8 part 2 wherever you are.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in the US

If you're keen to catch some zombie action, you'll be able to watch the return of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on AMC at 9 pm ET/PT on Sunday, October 22, and subsequent episodes will come weekly.

Don't have a cable plan with AMC? Never fear because live TV streaming services are here with Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV and Philo TV all including the channel in their roster. Philo is your cheapest option at $25 monthly.

There's another option though and that's AMC Plus, with AMC's streaming service offering Fear and all the other new TWD spin-offs. You can sign up to AMC Plus for $8.99 per month, but make sure to jump in on the 7-day free trial first.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in the UK

Unfortunately no release date or airing schedule has been released for Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in the UK; in fact, even the first half of the season from May hasn't been made available to stream just yet.

We'll update this article when news does become available, but for what it's worth, there's a good chance that season 8 will come to Prime Video when it's released. That's because all seven previous seasons are on the streamer. The main series of TWD is on Disney Plus though so we can't rule out that it'll end up there.

How to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the TWD or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.