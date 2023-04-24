Looking to watch I'm A Celebrity... South Africa online? Here's where you'll find the new spin-off from the much-loved reality show.

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa is about to take a cohort of former campmates on a fresh adventure that will see them competing to be crowned the first I'm A Celebrity Legend.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity...South Africa UK: ITV1/ITVX

Instead of the usual jungle setting down under, some of the most famous former stars of the main show are heading to an even more challenging environment to take on 'bigger and tougher' trials, all with the hope of joining the I'm A Celebrity winners list.

If you're looking to watch I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, here's where you need to go.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity... South Africa in the UK

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa gets underway on ITV1 on Monday, April 24 at 9 pm.

You'll also be able to stream episodes on ITV's streaming service, ITVX, where you can also revisit past seasons of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! if you'd like to see how our all-star cast fared on their first trip to the jungle.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity... South Africa online from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch I'm A Celebrity... South Africa online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, may be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch I'm A Celebrity... South Africa in the US

Right now, we don't yet know whether I'm A Celebrity... South Africa will be made available to watch in the US, or where it will be streaming. As and when we hear more, we'll be sure to include the relevant info below, so keep checking back.