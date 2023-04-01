Hit HBO drama series Succession season 4 is proving a hit with viewers — not that that's surprising given how great the previous three seasons were — so you're probably wondering how you can watch it.

Quick links: US: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

UK: Sky TV (opens in new tab), NOW (opens in new tab)

Succession season 4 reunites us with the Roy family, and we're already one episode deep in this final run of the show — here's how to watch Succession season 4 episode 1 if you haven't seen it and our Succession season 4 episode 1 recap if you have.

Episode 2 comes out on Sunday, April 2 (or the day after in some countries) and this guide will help you figure out how to watch it in the US or UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 in the US

To watch Succession in the US — both episode 2 as it arrives on April 2, and the first three seasons of the show — your best bet is to use the streaming service HBO Max.

HBO Max costs $9.99 for an ad-supported plan or $15.99 for an ad-free one, and there are also annual versions for $99.99 and $149.99 respectively. HBO Max also offers lots of modern dramatic classics like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.

Alternatively, if you have cable you can tune into the HBO channel or HBO Latino at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT to watch the episode as it's aired. Live TV streaming services Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) offer it for an extra $15 on top of the base plan.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 2 in the UK

As with most HBO shows, Succession is available to watch in the UK on both Sky TV and NOW, where it'll be available to air the day after it goes live in the US. That means you'll be able to watch the new episode from April 3, with the episode airing on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm.

Sky TV subscribers will need to use the Sky Go streaming app to see this, along with other video-on-demand streaming — Sky TV costs £26 per month if you sign up for an 18-month contract, and you get Netflix bundled with it. On NOW you'll need the Entertainment plan which costs £9.99 per month.