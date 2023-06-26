How to watch The Bachelorette season 20: stream the reality romance show online

Though it's barely been nine months since the previous season, The Bachelorette season 20 is here, with the popular counterpart to The Bachelor promising more romance, reality and rivalry.

The star of The Bachelorette season 20 is Charity Lawson, who was one of the runner-ups of The Bachelor's 27th season, which wrapped on Monday, March 27.

Lawson will have to pick between 25 men over the course of many weeks. We have some notes on all of the contestants vying for her heart in our guide, but if you'd rather watch the show for yourself, here's how to watch The Bachelorette season 20 from where you are.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 20 in the US

The Bachelorette season 20 is airing on ABC, with the premiere on Monday, June 26, and subsequent episodes arriving each Monday. They all air at the same time slot of 9 pm ET/PT, which is slightly later than most previous seasons (Claim to Fame season 2 is airing at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC before The Bachelorette).

If you don't have ABC as part of a cable plan, there are several live TV streaming services that offer it as part of their line-up: Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 monthly), Fubo ($74.99 monthly) and YouTube TV. ($72.99 monthly).

If you don't mind waiting a day extra to watch The Bachelorette season 20, each episode will land on the streaming service Hulu the day after it airs on cable. Hulu costs $7.99 for its ad-enabled plan or $14.99 for ad-free.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 20 in the UK

While The Bachelorette's older seasons are on quite a few streaming services right now, there are two you can use to watch season 20, with the first episode landing two days after the US debut on Wednesday, June 28.

The main streamer you can use is Hayu, which is great for plenty of US reality shows. It costs £4.99 per month or £43.99 for a year pass, with both also offering a seven-day free trial.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber you can also use Prime Video, as there's a Hayu Prime Video channel that costs the same as the aforementioned streamer — the benefit of this over standalone Hayu is that the add-on's videos automatically get added to Prime Video's own library, so you can use the same app that you already have downloaded.

How to watch The Bachelorette season 20 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Bachelorette season 20, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Bachelorette season 20 or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.