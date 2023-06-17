How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3: stream the comedy show online

Everyone’s favorite megachurch televangelist comedy is returning, and The Righteous Gemstones season 3 promises to continue the religious romps of the first two seasons.

The show follows the Gemstone family, played by John Goodman, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam DeVine — on the surface they’re a harmonious unit of family preachers, but deep down they’re embroiled with crime and corruption. It’s a perfect formula for some laughs.

Early reviews for the new season suggest it’s just as good as the beloved second season too, which is just another reason to find a way to tune in.

If you’re interested in watching the show when it returns on Sunday, June 18, here’s how to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 in the US

You can watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 in the US in two ways.

The episodes will air on the HBO channel at 10 pm ET/PT, with Sunday, June 18 bringing the first two episodes, and new ones landing in that same time slot each week. If you don’t have access to HBO, it’s available on three live TV streaming services: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Alternatively, the show will be added to HBO’s streaming service Max at the same time it airs. Max costs $9.99 each month, though upgrading to the $15.99 tier lets you avoid ads and the $19.99 tier lets you stream in 4K with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 in the UK

As with most HBO shows, and the previous two seasons of The Righteous Gemstones, season 3 will be coming to Sky TV the day after its US release.

The season premiere will be airing on Sky Comedy at 9 pm on Monday, June 19, and will also be added to the platform’s video-on-demand library.

Sky TV’s entertainment plan costs £29 per month, though there’s currently a deal running to give you a free month trial, and Sky often runs discounts like this.

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 in Australia

In Australia, you can watch the new season of The Righteous Gemstones using a Foxtel subscription, with the first two episodes landing on Monday, June 19 on Fox Showcase at noon, and subsequent episodes releasing at this time each week. The show will also be added to Foxtel Now, the video on demand library.

Foxtel starts at $25 per month for its essentials plan, though you might instead want to opt for its $45-per-month Movies plan or $104-per-month All Packs plan depending on how much you like to stream.