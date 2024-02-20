How to watch The Rookie season 6 online: stream the Nathan Fillion police procedural drama from anywhere

Nathan Fillion makes a triumphant return as detective John Nolan in The Rookie, one of ABC’s most popular scripted dramas. Following the thrilling conclusion to the show’s last season, viewers can expect to see the LAPD facing a powerful new foe that’ll put Nolan and his colleagues right in the firing line. Episode 1, "Strike Back", will air on Tuesday, February 20.

You can watch The Rookie season 6 in the United States with an OTT streaming service like Sling TV or Hulu. Even if you’re travelling abroad, you could still watch The Rookie season 6 from anywhere with a VPN.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the executive producer of ABC’s Castle, and starring that show’s charismatic lead man, The Rookie is back and promising a nerve-shattering new season.

When John Nolan joined the LAPD in his mid-40s as a rookie cop, he was something of a joke to his peers. But by The Rookie season 6, he’s standing shoulder to shoulder with the best of them, and has even taken new kid on the block Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) under his wing.

Which is just as well. Because last we saw, an explosive war was being waged against the Mid-Wilshire Division of the LAPD. A masked group shot Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) and left him fighting for his life, Nolan and his wife-to-be Bailey (Jenna Dewan) were attacked, and Nyla Harper’s young child was even abducted.

And although an ex-con called Luke took the fall, that was all some masterful manipulation by a sinister figure – played by Kristian Bruun – to distract the LAPD so he can execute a plan of utter carnage. “By the time they've realised the damage we've done,” this new villain divulges, “we'll be long gone."

Ready for the return of ABC’s hit crime-drama? Then here's how to watch The Rookie season 6 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Rookie season 6 online in the US

US viewers can catch all-new The Rookie season 6 on ABC from Tuesday, February 20 at 9pm ET/PT. There are expected to be 10 episodes in total, with one episode broadcast at the same time each week. But if you don't have cable, then a live stream of ABC is pretty easy to come by, with a number of live TV streaming services offering the channel as part of their lineup. Firstly, there's FuboTV, which provides a 7-day free trial to new members Admittedly, once the trial is over it's one of the more expensive streaming services, with plans starting at $79.99 per month. But it does boast a much larger offering of cable TV channels than most. One of the cheapest options is Sling TV. You’ll need to pick the Sling Blue lineup, which offers over 40 channels including ABC, FX, Discover, NBC and more. Plans start from $40 per month. But, if you’re a new subscriber, you can get 50% off your first month of membership right now. Hulu with Live TV, meanwhile, is $76.99 per month (and includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, too, though there's no free trial), while DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV also have ABC as part of their channel line-up. Alternatively, if you’re happy to wait, Hulu provides episodes less than a day later as part of their basic $7.99 a month membership. There’s a 30-day free trial on offer too if you’ve not subscribed before. And if you were looking to make some great value savings, you might opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle packages, which packs together ad-supported streamers Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for a tidy $14.99 a month.

How to watch The Rookie season 6 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the US you can watch The Rookie on your usual streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper read on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Can I watch The Rookie season 6 in the UK?

Sadly for British fans of The Rookie, there’s a 5-6-month wait between the debut of new seasons on ABC and their broadcast on the Sky Witness channel in the UK. We’ve no reason to believe the release of The Rookie season 6 will be any different, and would mean a season 6 ETA of August 2024.

When the latest episodes do eventually land across the pond, check out these Sky TV prices and packages, or sign-up to streaming service NOW. All five prior seasons are currently available to watch on NOW when you purchase the Entertainment Pass at £9.99 a month.

Out of the country? If you’re currently traveling outside of the US, you might want to use a VPN to watch The Rookie season 6 from abroad.

Can I watch The Rookie season 6 in Australia?

There's been no confirmation that season 6 of The Rookie will be available to stream Down Under anytime soon. As season 5 only arrived a year after its broadcast on ABC, we'd expect a similar wait for the most recent, action-packed episodes.

Eager to catch up with this Nathan Fillion-led series? You’ll find every previous episode of seasons 1 to 5 on free to stream platform 7plus. All you need to do is set up an account and, hey presto, you can start watching!

What is The Rookie season 6 episode guide

Season 6 will debut from Tuesday, February 20 on ABC, with new episodes released weekly. Here's what the new season looks like:

Episode 1: Strike Back – February 20

Strike Back – February 20 Episode 2: The Hammer – February 27

The Hammer – February 27 Episode 3 : TBA – March 5

: TBA – March 5 Episode 4: TBA – March 12

TBA – March 12 Episode 5: TBA – March 19

TBA – March 19 Episode 6: TBA – March 26

TBA – March 26 Episode 7: TBA – April 2

TBA – April 2 Episode 8: TBA – April 9

TBA – April 9 Episode 9: TBA – April 16

TBA – April 16 Episode 10: TBA – April 23

The Rookie season 6 trailer

All you need to know about The Rookie season 6

How many episodes of The Rookie season 6 will there be? Due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, expect a season at least half as long as usual – that would be around 10 to 12 episodes, though we haven’t seen a final number confirmed.