How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3: stream the soccer doc online

The saga of Wrexham AFC continues when Welcome to Wrexham season 3 returns to screens on Thursday, May 2, and it seems to be a stormy season for the Welsh soccer team.

Welcome to Wrexham follows the attempts of Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to run a struggling Welsh soccer team. Through two seasons they've helped Wrexham improve as a team and gain a lot of profile, while they've learnt heaps about running a sports team.

Things are about to get tougher in Welcome to Wrexham season 3, though. Following a promotion to the English Football League, the stakes are a lot higher for the team and for the duo.

So here's how to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3 in the US

The first place you'll need to look to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3 is FX. The first episode of the new season will air on the cable channel at 10 pm ET/PT on Thursday, May 2, immediately followed by episode 2, and subsequent episodes will air at that same time slot weekly.

If you'd rather stream the series, each episode will land on Hulu the following day after it airs on FX: that's Friday, May 3 and then weekly.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $17.99 per month for its ad-free ones; you can also sign up alongside Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle which costs $9.99 per month.

An alternative way to access Hulu is via Hulu with Live TV which costs $76.99 per month; this is mainly a live TV streaming service but it lets you access Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus too.

You'll be able to use this cable streamer to watch FX too, and rivals Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV also offer FX.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3 in the UK

In the UK, episodes of Welcome to Wrexham season 3 will air on the same day as their Hulu release in the US; that's Friday, May 3 for the first two episodes and then weekly afterwards.

You'll have to sign up for Disney Plus to watch the show, with the streamer's prices starting at £4.99 for ad-enabled, and going up to £7.99 for ad-free and £10.99 for Premium (which is for improved streaming quality of certain movies, but won't affect Welcome to Wrexham).

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3 in Australia

As in the UK, and most of the rest of the world outside the US, Welcome to Wrexham season 3 will air on Disney Plus in Australia.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month for its Standard tier or $17.99 for its Premium one, and episodes of the show will follow their Hulu release schedule: two episodes on Friday, May 3, and one per week after that.