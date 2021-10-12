Josh Widdicombe shares unrecognisable childhood snaps on 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Who Do You Think You Are? season 18 kicks off with comedian Josh Widdicombe, who will be embarking on a roller-coaster ride through his extraordinary family history in order to learn more about his roots.

In Josh's episode, he'll head to Hever Castle in Edenbridge, which was the childhood home of Anne Boleyn. Here, he'll learn all about his ancestry including links to Elizabethan and Tudor nobility, an ancestor cut out of the family fortune, and a courtier with intimate access to the King’s commode, whose story ends disastrously during the Civil War. As ever there'll be plenty of fascinating insights as we journey back in time to learn about people's heritage.

We will learn that Josh had a pretty idyllic childhood growing up in Dartmoor, even admitting: "My fear is that I come from a really boring family."

As we follow Josh through his journey, he shares previously unseen photos of him during childhood. In the first, we see a photo of young Josh dressed up as a cowboy and the second is a headshot of him.

Josh Widdecombe is best known for his stand-up work and appearances on Taskmaster, The Last Leg and Hypothetical and he also has his own self-titled programme called Josh which ran for two years.

In the series, he plays a character by the same name who lives with two flatmates Kate and Owen, and throughout we see the three of them navigating various life struggles.

With a career in comedy and a seemingly normal childhood, Josh will no doubt be surprised to learn about his royal links, as Who Do You Think You Are? is renowned for shocking its guests with unbelievable facts about their family history.

In a clip released by the BBC, we see Josh visiting Westminster Abbey en route to The Chapel of St Edmund, where he describes some of the discoveries around his ancestry as "bizarre".