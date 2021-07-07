'Love Island' fans are NOT happy with Brad flirting with new bombshell Lucinda

The male islanders were very excited to get to know the new bombshells whilst the girls were away!

Love Island 2021 viewers are not happy with Brad McClelland taking an interest in one of the new bombshells!

After the fallout from the previous evening, the girls received a text that informed them they would all be heading out of the villa into town for a special treat. The boys were pretty jealous that they weren't heading out for a boozy brunch, but that jealousy didn't last long!

Shortly after the girls left, the lads found out they'd be staying in the villa to greet the Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford, the two brand-new bombshells who were already on their way to meet them!

The new arrivals caused quite a stir among the boys, and several of them made it pretty clear that they were interested in them! When the boys replied to the girls' boozy brunch selfie with a snap featuring the two girls, a few of the female islanders started to worry about how secure their current couples really were!

😬 FIRST LOOK 😬Tensions begin to rise and result in an upset Hugo, and the arrival of two new girls sends shockwaves through the villa! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9904jzKchkJuly 6, 2021 See more

Viewers were unimpressed that many of the boys were quite so excited to meet some new girls, especially as several couples like Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole seemed to be preparing to commit properly.

In particular, viewers were shocked to see how much of an impression Lucinda made on Brad. He boldly told the new girls that he wasn't that settled in his current couple, even though he was very enthusiastic when Rachel Finni first made her entrance in the villa!

As you'd expect, Love Island viewers made their way to Twitter to draw attention to the fact that the lines that Brad was using to try and charm the 21-year-old online fashion boutique owner were quite similar to those he'd used on Rachel a couple of days ago!

“First time I’ve been like wow, shes’s stunning” well, lemme correct you pal cause this was you on national television about 48h ago #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1bhDyCYQwoJuly 6, 2021 See more

love island fans watching Brad change his type each time a new girl walks in #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PQfdBQh7VIJuly 6, 2021 See more

BRAD YOU SAID THE SAME "FOR THE FIRST TIME..." TO RACHEL TOO!!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/55wJtavjtqJuly 6, 2021 See more

“First time I’ve been like wow, she’s stunning” NOW WAIT A DAMN MINUTE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/irT9CcJqXoJuly 6, 2021 See more

Will Lucinda's arrival spell trouble for Brad and Rachel? Or will another one of the lads turn her head?

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.