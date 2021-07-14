'Love Island' UK fans react to brutal voting twist

Love Island 2021 viewers were shocked by the results of the public vote last night and are trying to work out whether Brad McClelland or Lucinda Strafford will be leaving the villa tonight!

Last night, the islanders were summoned to the fire pit out of the blue where they were informed that the public had been voting for who the most compatible couple in the villa on the Love Island app.

Those who got the least amount of votes would be at risk of being dumped from the villa, but the twist was that it would be the couple who'd decide between themselves which person would be dumped!

After the first four safe couples were revealed, it turned out that the public had decided Brad and Lucinda were the least compatible couple in the villa, as they received the fewest votes overall. Since the couple had finally gotten some alone time together on a date away from the villa, the news that they would be being split up the very same day caused quite a stir!

It was clear that the other islanders weren't expecting the as there were a lot of open mouths around the fire that evening! Millie Court, who'd entered the villa alongside Lucinda, looked particularly gutted that her fellow bombshell could be on her way out already!

After this twist was revealed, fans took to Twitter to react to the news, and to try and guess whether Brad or Lucinda would volunteer to go home.

As for the predictions, a lot of people believe that Brad is the next person who'll be leaving the villa, but some fans have suggested that Brad and Lucinda might decide to leave together and give things a go back in England!

Since Brad has been in since the start of Love Island Series 7, will he step aside so Lucinda gets to stay on the island just a little bit longer? Or will fans predictions come true, and will they decide to leave the villa together? We'll have to see how that conversation goes tonight!

