'Love Island' UK viewers are gutted after Hugo was left 'humiliated' in the latest challenge

Hugo was the only boy not chosen during the 'Line of Booty' challenge. (Pictured: Aaron and Sharon)

Love Island 2021 viewers cannot believe Hugo Hammond's luck after he was left out of yesterday's saucy challenge!

Fans were hopeful that Hugo would finally be more involved in all the drama in the villa after both bombshells picked him for a dinner date, but it looks like he'll be staying single for a while yet!

Last night's game, "Line of Booty", saw the girls stripping down to police outfits, and then picking out one of the boys for an interrogation. They had to try and identify what object the lad in question has hidden in his trunks, before deciding whether or not to kiss him and then locking him up in jail.

One by one, the lads were chosen, leaving just Hugo on the still on the outside. There were still two girls left to complete the task, but Millie Court pulled Liam Reardon out of jail for his second interrogation, and then Lucinda Strafford decided she wanted to try it on with Brad McClelland! So, he was forced to stand on the sidelines and watch the girls flirt with everyone else, except him, for the whole game!

Hugo was clearly upset by the whole ordeal, as he sarcastically commented "not humiliating at all" whilst walking over to the other lads to choose the winner. Fans were very sympathetic to him, claiming that he deserves so much better than his current experience in the villa!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.