How to watch England vs Italy: where to stream Euro 2024 qualifier online

England vs Italy has developed into a tasty little rivalry since the Azzurri beat the Three Lions in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Two years later, on Tuesday, October 17, Italy returns to the scene for a blockbuster Euro 2024 qualifier.

England vs Italy is airing for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch England vs Italy live streams free from anywhere with a VPN.

Italy are level-pegging with Ukraine in the race for the second and final automatic qualification place in Group C, and it's shaping up to be an almighty scrap. While Italy have a game in hand, Ukraine are as good as guaranteed three points on Tuesday, as they're in action against winless minnows Malta.

New head coach Luciano Spalletti, who led Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 last season, kicked off his reign with an uninspiring 1-1 draw against North Macedonia, before steering the team back on track with victories over Ukraine and Malta, though he's yet to decide on a clear-cut system and a first-choice XI.

Davide Frattesi and Domenico Berardi have caught the eye in recent clashes, but Spalletti could have done without losing the services of Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali amid an Italian Football Federation investigation into illegal betting.

Against Australia on Friday, Southgate gave his fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for a bigger role in the England team, but what ensued was a turgid display that should only hasten the return of the big guns like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who many would agree has been Europe's standout player this term.

Below, we'll show you how to watch England vs Italy live streams – potentially for free – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Italy in the UK

UK soccer fans can watch England vs Italy on Channel 4, which is the current home of all of the Three Lions' fixtures. England vs Italy kick off is 7.45pm UK time. Channel 4 is free to anyone with a TV license. If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to watch Channel 4 from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch England vs Italy in Australia

The one and only way to watch England vs Italy, along with all of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, in Australia is via a subscription to Optus Sport. The streaming service is airing every game (at admittedly antisocial hours for many).

Kick-off is bright and early at 5.45 am AEDT first thing on Wednesday morning.

Optus Sport costs $24.99 per month or $199 per year, with that annual price equating to four months' free over the monthly cost. Subscribers to Optus SubHub can pay just $6.99 monthly too, making it a great deal if you already use this service.

Not in Australia right now? Scroll down to find out how to watch an England vs Italy live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch England vs Italy in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch England vs Italy on FS1, with kick-off set for 2.45 pm ET / 11.45 am PT on Tuesday.

If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services, FS1 is available through the live TV streaming services Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Remember, if you're currently outside the States but don't want to miss any of the England vs Italy action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch England vs Italy everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the England vs Italy live stream, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like the EPL or other matches even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.