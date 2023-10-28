IND vs ENG live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup online and on TV

While India have been sensational, winning all five of their Cricket World Cup games, England have been abysmal. Four defeats from five games mean the defending champions are likely heading home, though things could get even worse at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

The match is airing for FREE in Australia on the 9Now streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch IND vs ENG live streams on 9Now from anywhere with a VPN.

Fresh from toppling what was then the only other unbeaten side in the competition, New Zealand, courtesy of another Virat Kohli masterclass and a Mohammed Shami five-for, the hosts are living up to their considerable reputation.

And what's perhaps most frightening of all is that alterations to their starting XI haven't disrupted them. No matter who gets the nod their batters and bowlers are in blazing form.

And then you have England.

Having been thrashed by New Zealand in the opener, stunned by Afghanistan in one of the biggest giant-killings in World Cup history, and embarrassed by South Africa in a record ODI defeat, their latest humbling was at the hands of a struggling Sri Lanka side, who hammered them by eight wickets in midweek.

They're done, out, up the creek without a paddle. But the tournament implores them to play their remaining four games, three of which are against heavyweights. It's a miserable end for many of the personnel that won the World Cup four years ago. Can they at least claw back a little bit of pride?

Here’s how to get an India vs England live stream and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch IND vs ENG live stream in Australia

While Fox has the rights to air the entire Cricket World Cup in 2023, free-to-air Channel 9 is broadcasting 18 matches from the tournament, including England vs India, both semis and the final. All Channel 9 games are also free to watch on the 9Now streaming service. If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. As for the rest of the ICC World Cup, you can get Fox on both Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch IND vs ENG live stream in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the England vs India game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV.

Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch.

That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV, which lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch IND vs ENG live stream in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an England vs India live stream you'll need to have a Sky TV subscription. The game starts at 8.30 am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

How to watch IND vs ENG from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch India vs England on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

India vs England begins at 1.30 am PT / 4.30 am ET / 8.30 am UK / 7.30 pm AEDT on Sunday October, 29, 2023.