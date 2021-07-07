What time is 'Love Island' on tonight? Wednesday's episode is delayed because of Euro 2020

Love Island is on later tonight because of England's semi final Euro 2020 match.

If you couldn't decide whether Love Island 2021 or England vs Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final deserved your attention tonight, worry no more!

ITV has confirmed that Love Island will be pushed back one hour from its usual start time tonight to ensure fans can see whether football's coming home and still catch all the latest gossip from the villa!

As long as the England game doesn't go to penalties, viewers hoping to watch both tonight will be able to switch over to ITV2 after the match finishes to catch the islanders in action!

What time does Love Island 2021 start tonight?

Love Island will air at 10pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub tonight, an hour later than its normal air date at 9pm Sunday-Friday.

You'll also be able to watch the latest episode ad-free on BritBox the following morning!

Love Island is on at the later time of 10pm tonight. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

What time does England vs Denmark start tonight?

ITV's pre-match coverage starts at 6:30pm tonight on ITV1 and on ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 8pm BST.

England saved its best performance of the tournament for the quarter-final against Germany, winning the game 4-0 and securing their place in the semis.

Denmark shouldn't be underestimated though, as they defeated Wales in the knockout stages 4-0 and defeated the Czech Republic with a 2-1 in their quarter-final game too!

ITV confirmed they would delay the show during the credits last night. Tuesday's Love Island saw the arrival of the latest bombshells, Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford! They arrived (much to the boys' excitement!) after the girls in the villa were sent off for a boozy brunch in Mallorca. The new girls caused quite a stir, and Lucinda made a very strong impression on Brad McClelland in particular!

Love Island continues tomorrow night at the usual time of 9pm on ITV2.