What's Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

November is going to bring with it a ton of new content on Amazon Prime. Borat gets an Amazon-exclusive sequel this month with Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the adventure reality series The Pack debuts following a team of 12 sled dogs and their companions, and Uncle Frank, which originally premiered at Sundance arrives on the streamer.

Beyond the Amazon Originals, the month also brings with it an influx of holiday movies such as A Majestic Christmas and A Christmas Movie Christmas, and some old favorites such as Water For Elephants, Platoon, and Thank You For Smoking.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store:

Amazon Prime Originals Coming in November 2020

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Available in HDR. Streaming October 23.

FERRO is an intense and powerful journey inside the private and professional life of Tiziano Ferro, one of the most famous contemporary Italian singers. Set between Italy and the U.S., the film will take the audience on a journey to meet the person behind the spotlight, showcasing highs, lows and challenges from the artist’s perspective after twenty years in the business. Excited to thrill his fans with his amazing ability to empathize with his audience, viewers will be given the chance to experience Tiziano Ferro’s world, in a journey that is both moving and delicate, looking at his successes, falls, tears and smiles. The documentary will also be narrated by the people dearest to him and those who work with him, revealing unknown aspects of his life, including never-before-seen footage. Streaming November 6



James May is not a chef. But that’s the whole point of James May: Oh Cook: you don’t need to be a brilliant cook to make delicious food. Transporting us to the Far East, the Med, and the local pub – all from the comfort of a home economist’s kitchen – he’ll knock up delicious recipes that you can actually make yourself, with ingredients you can actually buy. And all without the usual television cooking format trickery. Streaming November 13

Small Axe is an anthology comprised of five original films set from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s that tell personal stories from London's West Indian community, whose lives have been shaped by their own force of will despite rampant racism and discrimination. This title is derived from the African proverb, “If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.” Streaming November 20, with new films premiering each Friday through December 18

In The Pack, 12 teams of dogs and their human companions go on a global adventure and compete in fun and exciting challenges celebrating their incredible bond. At stake is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, $500,000 to the winners plus an additional $250,000 prize amount for the animal charity of their choice. The Pack is hosted by Gold Medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy. Streaming November 20

Set in 1973, Uncle Frank (2020) follows Frank Bledsoe (Paul Bettany) and his 18-year-old niece Beth (Sophia Lillis) on a road trip from Manhattan to Creekville, South Carolina for the family patriarch's funeral. They are then unexpectedly joined by Frank's lover Walid (Peter Macdissi). Available in HDR. Streaming November 25

New movies and series coming on November 2020

November 1

Movies

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N' The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N' Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

Series

America's Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America's Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

November 3

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Blue Story (2020)

November 6

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

El Presidente (English Dub) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Ferro - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Wayne - Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

Retaliation (2017)

November 8

Community: Seasons 1-6

November 11

Tonight You're Mine (2012)

November 13

The Ride (2018)

Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 1

James May: Oh Cook - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

The Dictator (2012)

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 18

Body Cam (2020)

November 20

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Small Axe - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

The Pack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 21

Most Wanted (2020)

November 25

Uncle Frank - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

November 26

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Life in a Year (2020)