What's Coming to Prime Video in September 2021

It’s a pretty light month in terms of new content on Prime Video, but there are still a handful of exciting titles coming to the platform in September.

The biggest release of the month is possible Cinderella. The film will be available in theaters as well as via Prime Video starting September 3. The reimagining of the classic story is done in a modern musical form directed by Kay Cannon.

Beyond that there are a number of library titles coming to the platform including Sleepless in Seattle, The Karate Kid, Desperado, and more.

Here’s the full rundown of what to expect in September:

September 1

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 3

Cinderella — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 10

The Voyeurs — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LuLaRich — Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 12

Desperado (1995)

September 17

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball — Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

*Do, Re & Mi — Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 24

Goliath — Amazon Original Series: Season 4