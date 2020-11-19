What's new on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020

December doesn't have to be all holidays and rainbows. (Do holidays have rainbows? They should.) Instead, December on Amazon Prime Video finds itself full of drama and Science Fiction.

Season 5 of the critically acclaimed The Expanse — which was resurrected from an untimely death on SYFY by Amazon — returns for a fifth season. And Sound of Metal makes you look (and listen) to things in a whole new way.

All you need for this and so much more is an Amazon Prime membership — and enough time to watch all the incredible stuff coming your way in December.

Sound of Metal (2020): During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world. Available in HDR. Streaming December 4. Read our full review.

The Wilds: Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama…these girls did not end up on this island by accident. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming December 11

I'm Your Woman: A decidedly female take on crime dramas of the 1970s, I’m Your Woman (2020) is a tale of love, betrayal, motherhood—and what it takes to claim your life as your own. Suburban housewife Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) lives a seemingly easy life, supported by husband Eddie’s (Bill Heck) career as a thief. But when Eddie betrays his partners, Jean and her baby are forced to go on the run, and Eddie’s old friend Cal (Arinzé Kene) is tasked with keeping them safe. After Cal mysteriously disappears, Jean befriends his wife Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake) and the two women set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld. Available in HDR. Streaming December 11

The Expanse Season 5: Season five of The Expanse picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father’s toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming December 16

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt: After their perilous Mekong escapades, the intrepid trio find themselves back on four wheels for their latest adventure in The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt. Armed with sports cars, Richard, James and Jeremy think they are in for a cushy road trip as they arrive on the exotic island of Reunion and race on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac. But a bizarre challenge propels them to Madagascar where they must tackle the world’s toughest road, in some of the most extremely modded cars they have ever built. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming December 18

Sylvie's Love: Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love (2020) combines romance and music into a sweeping story that brings together changing times, a changing culture, and the true price of love. Set in the summer of 1957, aspiring television producer Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and saxophonist Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) first meet and fall for one another. Time and circumstances pull them apart, but years later they meet again by chance, only to find that while their lives have changed, their feelings for each other remain the same. Available in HDR. Streaming December 25

Yearly Departed: Goodbye and good riddance, 2020. Yearly Departed is a hilarious, absurd, life-affirming comedy special, where seven outspoken female comedians lay to rest the year that never seemed to end. Hosted by Phoebe Robinson (Two Dope Queens), with an all-star lineup including Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, Ziwe, Natasha Leggero, Patti Harrison, and Rachel Brosnahan as they bid farewell to 2020's biggest conceptual casualties, from TV Cops to Casual Sex, giving the year a cathartic sendoff. Streaming December 30

Clifford The Big Red Dog: Come along with Emily Elizabeth, Clifford, and their friends in new episodes of Clifford the Big Red Dog as they spend a day at the Birdwell Fun Fair, become hard hitting reporters for the Birdwell Times, and build the coolest clubhouse ever! From throwing a welcome party for a new islander to turning the sounds of a thunderstorm into a new song, the friends learn that they can always look to each other when they feel scared and the importance of enjoying today. Streaming December 11

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 1

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Air Force One (1997)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway's Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Into The Blue (2005)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Outlaw's Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King's Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Year One (2009)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 4

Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 7

Valley Girl (2020)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 11

I'm Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Series

Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 16

The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 5

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 17

La Pachanga (1958)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 25

Sylvie's Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 27

The House Sitter (2016)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 28

Hope Gap (2020)

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 30

Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 31