What's new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020

A number of new Amazon Prime Original movies, series, and specials are coming to the streamer this month including Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, Vol. 2 special and Time, a documentary following a matriarch's fight for her husband's release from prison.

Sports fans will also get a little bit of football on the streamer this month. Thursday Night Football also kicks off on October 8th. Starting then you can catch games live on the service at no additional cost.

Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to the streamer this month:

Amazon Prime Originals coming in October 2020

Bug Diaries Halloween Special follows three unlikely bug buddies, Fly, Spider and Worm, as they fly, spin, and jump into all kinds of adventures. Imagine catching a ride on a furry dog or dodging raindrops bigger than your house! Using their unique insect abilities, our tiny heroes find ways to help themselves and others out of sticky situations and record their stories in their bug diaries! Streaming October 2

Rihanna invites you to Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, a high energy and visually stunning experience where you can watch and shop her latest lingerie line. Hear from Rihanna, those closest to her, and go behind-the-scenes of the Savage X Fenty brand as you sit front row to see top artists and models. Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Miguel, Bella Hadid, Normani, Willow Smith and many more. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming October 2

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers is the ultimate competition series for gamers. If you missed the Twitch livestream earlier this summer, now is the time to catch up! The series follows three aspiring Twitch gaming streamers as they compete to win amazing prizes, build their followings, and earn a coveted spot in the world-class Crown Cup tournament – the ultimate gaming achievement. But contestants won’t do it alone; each will be matched with an expert streamer who will act as a coach, showing them the ropes and helping to guide them as they battle it out to achieve their dream of becoming the next ultra-popular streaming phenomenon. Streaming October 9

Fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In What the Constitution Means to Me - a hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human show - Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Director Marielle Heller brings the acclaimed Broadway show to new life on film, marrying the electricity of live performance with a deeply cinematic intimacy. Streaming October 16

Prime members can also watch the Amazon Original movie All In: the Fight for Democracy, which examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning, with the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams. Streaming now

In Time (2020), an intimate yet epic love story filmed over two decades, indomitable matriarch Fox Rich strives to raise her six sons and keep her family together as she fights for her husband’s release from the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly known as Angola. Available in HDR. Streaming October 16

The world of Mirzapur has become more about power, politics, revenge and conspiracies. This season doesn’t stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur. It takes us to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails. The women of Mirzapur have also become bolder and they will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals. Who will win in the end? Is there any one left to challenge the Tripathis? The canvas gets bigger this season, but the rules remain the same - without spilling blood you won’t survive here! Steaming October 23

The Challenge: ETA is an eight-episode documentary series about the Guardia Civil's fight against the Basque terrorist band ETA. A fight that lasted for half a century, until the dissolution of the band and its definitive renunciation of weapons. The Challenge: ETA is an ambitious production that aims to mark a milestone in this important episode of the recent history of Spain. Streaming October 30

Co-created by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Truth Seekers is an eight-part supernatural comedy series about a group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a deeper conspiracy. Available in UHD and HDR. Streaming October 30

As Kabaddi’s popularity explodes across India with the rise of Pro Kabaddi League, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who owns the PKL team - Jaipur Pink Panthers is determined to go for the winning title after 6 seasons of not being able to make a mark in the league. New series Sons of the Soil follows Bachchan as he gambles on a talented but young and inexperienced group of players in his quest to win season 7 of Kabaddi's biggest competition. Streaming October 2020

New movies and series coming in October 2020

October 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight's Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter's Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

Series

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America's Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

October 2

Specials

*Bug Diaries Halloween Special - Amazon Original Special

*Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 - Amazon Original Special

October 6

Movies

*Black Box - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*The Lie - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Series

Mr. Robot: Season 4

October 8

Movies

Archive (2020)

October 9

Movies

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Series

*Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers - Amazon Original Series

October 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

October 13

Movies

*Evil Eye - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*Nocturne - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

October 14

Movies

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Movies

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

October 16

Movies

*Time - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Special

*What the Constitution Means to Me - Amazon Original Special

October 21

Movies

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 23

Series

*Mirzapur - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

October 26

Movies

What To Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

October 27

Movies

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

October 29

Movies

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Series

*Truth Seekers - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 31

Movies

I'll See You In My Dreams (2015)

New in October – Available for Purchase or Rent on Prime Video

October 2

Movies

12 Hour Shift (2020)

October 6

Movies

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! (2020)

Spontaneous (2020)

October 9

Movies

The Doorman (2020)

October 11

Movies

Ben 10 vs The Universe: The Movie (2020)

October 13

Movies

Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

Fatima (2020)

Greenland (2020)

October 16

Movies

Kajillionare (2020)

Love and Monsters (2020)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

October 27

Movies

The Craft (2020)