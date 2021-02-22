What's new on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

March is shaping up to be a fun one on Prime Video. Kicking things off on March 5th is Coming 2 America, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 80s classic starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Later in the month, on March 12th we’ll get the debut of Making Their Mark, an Australian Football League docu-series, and on March 26th we’ll see the premiere of Invincible, an adult animated superhero series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Beyond all the new originals, there’s also a pretty decent lineup of catalog movies and television shows getting added to the mix this month as well. Here’s a rundown of everything that Prime Video in store for the month:

March 1

48 Hrs. (1982)

50/50 (2011)

Another 48 Hrs. (1990)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack The Block (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Back To The Future (1985)

Back To The Future Part II (1989)

Back To The Future Part III (1990)

Beloved (1998)

Cocktail (1988)

Due Date (2010)

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Extract (2009)

For Colored Girls (2010)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Instant Nanny (2015) (UP Faith & Family)

In The Line Of Fire (1993)

Mae West: Dirty Blonde (2020) (PBS Living)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold (2006)

Patriot Games (1992)

Patriots Day (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Rain Man (1988)

Religulous (2008)

Rushmore (1999)

Shine A Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Sydney White (2007)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Spirit (2008)

The Terminal (2004)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Tombstone (1993)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

W. (2008)

Wet Hot American Summer (2001)

Series

American Masters - Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning (2014) (PBS Living)

And She Could Be Next: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Brad Meltzer's Decoded: Season 1 (History Vault)

Breathless: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Captain Marleau: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

Civilizations: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ella the Elephant: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour: Season 1 (UPP Faith & Family)

Life With Elizabeth: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

London Kills: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony: Limited Series (PBS Documentaries)

Range Rider: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Rhymes Through Times: Season 1 (Noggin)

Somewhere South: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Paris Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Returned: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

March 3

Out Of Africa (1985)

March 5

Coming 2 America

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, in Coming 2 America (2021) newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

March 10

Jack And Jill (2011)

March 12

Making Their Mark

Making Their Mark is an unprecedented journey into the inner sanctum of Australia's greatest sport in the most challenging year in its history. Players, coaches, and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other in an exhilarating portrait of elite sport.

March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls (2020)

March 26

Invincible

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems. Available in UHD.

La Templanza (The Vineyard)

La Templanza (The Vineyard)is the story of Mauro Larrea and Soledad Montalvo, two strangers whose destinies cross in the second half of the 19th century and change their lives forever. A story of glory and defeat, of silver mines, family intrigues, vineyards, wineries, and fascinating cities whose splendor has faded with time.

March 29

Renegades (1989)

March 30

The Ghost Writer (2010)