Where to watch The Simpsons: stream old episodes of the classic animation and watch new ones on TV

The most famous animated series of all time is The Simpsons, but with 36 seasons (and counting), there are almost definitely episodes or specials you haven't seen yet.

Since 1989 we've been following the titular yellow-skinned family and the wider town of Springfield through nearly 800 episodes as well as a movie, several video games and countless special episodes.

That's admittedly a fair few hours to watch through, whether you're a first-time viewer, a re-watching fan or someone who's seen some of the show and wants to catch the rest of it.

But let's make it easier for you: here's how to watch The Simpsons whether it's seeing new episodes on TV, streaming them online or watching them through physical media.

How to watch The Simpsons on TV

You can watch new seasons of The Simpsons on TV, but only in the US.

New seasons begin around fall or autumn each year, with season 36 beginning inSeptember 2024. They air on Fox so you'll need to have a cable or live TV streaming service subscription to see them.

Outside of the US, it's far less reliable to catch new seasons on TV, and the best you can do is relying on local channels to air older episodes. For example in the UK, Channel 4 airs newish seasons, but it's always roughly 4 seasons behind.

How to stream The Simpsons online

Perhaps the best way to watch The Simpsons is via streaming services, because every single past season is available online and new ones are added frequently.

The best way to see older episodes of The Simpsons is via Disney Plus. In most parts of the world, all seasons of the show are on Disney's streaming service, save whichever season is currently airing on Fox. There's usually a several-month to one-year wait for new seasons to hit the streamer.

In the US, most past seasons of the show are on Disney Plus, but Hulu has the newer ones. So to see all of the show you should pick up the Disney Bundle which includes both services.

How to watch The Simpsons via physical media

Loads of people choose to watch The Simpsons via physical media. Not only does this ensure that you'll always have access to it when your internet is down or if you stop subscribing to Disney Plus, but it means you can also see all the various on-disc extras.

There are DVDs of basically every season of The Simpsons available on Amazon or from other retailers. There are Blu-Rays of The Simpsons Movie and select special releases but generally, you're looking at DVDs to see it.

Generally, each box set is per season, but there are rarely multi-season box set sales, with one collector's set encompassing the first 20 seasons of the show. However this was listed on Amazon US for a price of $999 and no copies on sale.

I'd recommend you head to Amazon and browse to see what's available in your region: