Will there be a Netflix Black Friday deal?

We're all big fans of the Black Friday streaming deals; these discounts let you save money when signing up to Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock and more of the best streaming services out there. But what about when you want to sign up for the numbero uno, the big dog: Netflix?

Netflix is the streaming service with the most subscribers but it's been seeing price hikes for years now, and so some people opt to cancel it for its rivals.

However, a Black Friday discount could make Netflix more affordable for new or returning subscribers to try out; so does such a thing exist?

Is there currently a Black Friday Netflix deal?

No, there's currently no Netflix Black Friday deal on a subscription itself; if you want to sign up, you'll have to do so at full price.

Since last Black Friday, Netflix has rolled out its affordable ad-enabled tier around the world, so you can actually sign up for less money than was the case a year ago. But it's not a deal, per se.

Netflix Black Friday deals

Netflix does have deals though, because its online merch store is chock-full of discounts. In fact, 850 different items it offers are reduced!

If you need some help on what items to pick out, we recently published a round-up of 10 items for under $10 available in the store, perfect for stocking fillers or little gifts.

That's not all though, because there are plenty of items related to Netflix and its various properties that are available from other retailers. For example the books that The Witcher is based on, or the comic books that inspired The Umbrella Academy, can be bought online and are seeing deals.

What are the chances of a Netflix Black Friday deal?

In all honesty, there's almost a 0% chance of Netflix reducing the price of its subscription for Black Friday.

This is because Netflix hasn't done that in a long time; it's one of the streaming services that never offers reductions on the cost of a subscription.

While the recent Netflix price hikes make the prospect of a Black Friday deal tantalizing, we're not going to hold our breath over it here at What to Watch's office, and you shouldn't.

