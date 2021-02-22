ESPN Plus cost in 2021

When it comes to streaming live sports that aren't otherwise on TV, it's hard to do much better than ESPN+. The ESPN Plus cost is about that of a large cappuccino with a little too much sugar — $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year.

But what if we were to tell you that you could bundle that ESPN+ cost with a couple other streaming services in a deal that's surprisingly good. So it's not just easy to watch ESPN+ on your TV. It's not just easy to watch ESPN+ on Roku. It's also extremely affordable to get alongside two of the most popular streaming services around.

Because it very much is a thing you can have. You just have to know where to look.

Here's how to make the most of the ESPN+ cost and how to maybe get all even more than you first bargained for.

ESPN Plus cost — the service itself

ESPN+ is a streaming service from the eponymous sports network. As the name implies, it's ESPN — and a lot more.

A basic subscription to ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year if you pay annually instead of monthly. That'll save you nearly $12 a year — or enough for a couple more of those overpriced lattes.

You can still cancel whenever you want, so if your favorite sport isn't in season, you don't have to spend the money and can come back when you're ready.

In addition to live sports from all kinds of categories that simply don't fit on live TV — we're talking Europe soccer (erm, football), we're talking college basketball, we're talking mixed martial arts, hockey, boxing, golf, lacrosse, baseball, volleyball, softball, tennis, gymnastics. If it's a sport — and if it's a sport that you wouldn't regularly watch on traditional TV — there's a good chance you can watch it live on ESPN+.

But you can justify the ESPN+ with the fact that it's also far more than that. It's also the exclusive home of UFC pay-per-view events. That is, you can't watch them without also having ESPN+.

And ESPN+ also is home to all sorts of new original content. Peyton's Places is the main attraction — and it is nice to see Peyton Manning do something other than commercials — but you'll also find the excellent 30 For 30 documentaries, Stephen A's World, and SPortsNation. Other popular ESPN shows like The Jump and NFL Primetime are available on ESPN+, too.

But we can still do better.

ESPN Plus cost — consider the bundle

If there's any chance at all that you might also subscribe to Disney+ or Hulu, then you absolutely must check out the bundle that gets you those services along with ESPN+ for just a single price. It's informally called the Disney+ Bundle, and it gets you Disney+, the basic Hulu subscription, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month.

That gets you all the incredible content on Disney+, like everything from Star Wars, including both seasons of The Mandalorian, and all the upcoming films and series that are on the way. You'll also have access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which includes the excellent new WandaVision. There's also Pixar, Nat Geo — and of course the entire Disney universe itself.

All that, plus Hulu and ESPN+, for the cost of two of those services should you buy them separately.

But it gets even better.

If you're looking for a new way to stream live TV, you can add Hulu With Live TV to your bundle and make the ESPN+ cost make even more sense. That bundle costs $71.99 a month. So now you have ESPN+, Disney+, and the basic Hulu on-demand service plus Hulu With Live TV, which gets you dozens of live streaming channels, including your locals. That's only about $7 more a month than Hulu With Live TV on its own, which is just about the most cost-effective ESPN+ deal there is.