The second major of the 2024 golf season is here, as the PGA Championship 2024 officially tees off on Thursday, May 16. While we've laid out all the ways to watch the PGA Championship on TV, online and more, a specific way that you can watch both exclusive and live coverage of the tournament is through the ESPN Plus streaming service.

ESPN is splitting coverage duties for the PGA Championship with CBS, with the sports broadcaster offering full coverage for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, as well as early morning coverage on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN Plus is a big part of supporting that coverage, but it is going to go above and beyond that as well. Special previews for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club are going to stream on Tuesday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 15, and the streamer will also have additional coverage on the weekends even as CBS takes over the primary coverage. In a nutshell, you'll be able to watch a lot of the PGA Championship just with what ESPN Plus offers.

So, if you've cut the cord from traditional TV but are still looking for how you can watch as much of the 2024 PGA Championship as possible, then here is what you need to know about how to get access to ESPN Plus to do just that.

How to watch the PGA Championship on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service, so you must be signed up in order to access it. Also, it is only available for those in the US; sorry golf fans who reside outside of the states.

As far as how to sign up for ESPN Plus, there are a number of options. The first is to sign up for ESPN Plus as a stand-alone service, which costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 when you commit to a full year upfront; there is no ESPN Plus free trial at this time.

You can also get ESPN Plus with other streaming services. The sports streaming platform is currently included with all Hulu with Live TV subscriptions (starting at $76.99 per month). Another option is to bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu with what is known as the Disney Bundle, which begins at $12.99 per month.

Once you are signed up for ESPN Plus, then its live PGA Championship coverage should be easy to find on the homepage or by searching for golf on the platform.

PGA Championship on ESPN Plus schedule

Here's the full range of coverage that ESPN Plus will have of the PGA Championship this week, starting Tuesday, May 14, and going through Sunday, May 19 (tentative schedule, subject to change):

Tuesday, May 14

Tuesday at the PGA Championship, noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT

Wednesday, May 15

Wednesday at the PGA Championship, noon-3 pm ET/9 am-noon PT

Thursday, May 16

First Round, 7 am-noon ET/4-9 am PT

Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 2 (two mornings, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Holes (13, 14, 18), 7:45 am-8 pm ET/4:45 am-5 pm PT

Friday, May 17

Second Round, 7 am-noon ET/4-9 am PT

Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 2 (two mornings, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Holes (13, 14, 18), 7:45 am-8 pm ET/4:45 am-5 pm PT

Saturday, May 18

Third Round, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT

Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon), 8 am-7 pm ET/5 am-4 pm PT

Featured Group 3 (one morning), 8 am-1 pm ET/5-10 am PT

Featured Group 4 (one morning), 8 am-1 pm ET/5-10 am PT

PGA Championship No Laying Up, 9-11 am ET/6-8 am PT

ESPN BET at the PGA Championship, 11 am-1 pm ET/8-10 am PT

Featured Holes (13, 14, 18), noon-7 pm ET/9 am-4 pm PT

Sunday, May 19