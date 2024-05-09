How to watch the PGA Championship 2024: stream online or watch on TV

The world's best golfers will gather once again to compete in the second major of the 2024 golf season, the PGA Championship, starting Thursday, May 16, and running through Sunday, May 19. If you're eager to find the best way to watch as much action from the tournament as you can, we've got all the details you need on how to watch the PGA Championship 2024 right here.

Heading into the PGA Championship, the 2024 PGA Tour season has been dominated by Scottie Scheffler, who has already won four times, including the first major of the year, The Masters. But a field that includes defending champion Brooks Koepka, past winners Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Tiger Woods, as well as many that are looking for their first PGA Championship, including Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and more, is going to make for an exciting tournament.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch the PGA Championship 2024.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the US

Official coverage of The PGA Championship is being split between CBS, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

CBS and ESPN are available with just about any traditional pay-TV provider and most live TV streaming services; they both are available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but only ESPN is available on Sling TV.

There are a couple of other ways that golf fans can watch CBS's coverage of the PGA Championship. The first is old school — a TV antenna that receives live local station signals, which as one of the four major broadcast networks, CBS provides for practically all markets. The other is on the Paramount Plus streaming service, though you must sign up for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to stream PGA Championship action live.

ESPN also has its own streaming service, ESPN Plus, that will help out with coverage of the PGA Championship. However, ESPN Plus is showing featured groups and not the official ESPN broadcast of the tournament. As far as signing up for ESPN Plus, it is available as a standalone service, as part of Hulu with Live TV or bundled for a single monthly fee with Disney Plus and Hulu via the Disney Bundle.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the UK

Sky Sports is the home of the PGA Tour in the UK, so we expect that will remain the case for the PGA Championship, however the coverage on Sky Sports Golf has not been confirmed at this time. Once the plans are clear we'll share them here.

To watch the PGA Championship on Sky, you must have a Sky TV subscription.

How to watch the PGA Championship from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the PGA Championship, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream:

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

PGA Championship 2024 schedule

Here is a rundown of the full PGA Championship 2024 schedule:

Thursday, May 16

First-round coverage, 7 am-noon ET/4-9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured holes (13, 14, 18), 7:45 am ET/4:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured groups AM, 8 am ET/5 am PT, ESPN Plus

First-round coverage, noon-8 pm ET/9 am-5 pm PT, ESPN

Featured groups PM, noon ET/9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Friday, May 17

Second-round coverage, 7 am-1 pm ET/4-10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured holes (13, 14, 18), 7:45 am ET/4:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured groups AM, 8 am ET/5 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured groups PM, noon ET/9 am PT, ESPN Plus

Second-round coverage, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, ESPN

Saturday, May 18

Third-round coverage, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured groups AM, 8 am ET/5 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round coverage, 10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN

Featured holes (13, 14, 18), 10:45 am ET/7:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round coverage, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, CBS

Featured groups PM, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

Sunday, May 19

Third-round coverage, 8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, ESPN Plus

Featured groups AM, 8 am ET/5 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round coverage, 10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN

Featured holes (13, 14, 18), 10:45 am ET/7:45 am PT, ESPN Plus

Third-round coverage, 1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, CBS

Featured groups PM, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN Plus

PGA Championship FAQs

Brooks Koepka (Image credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Where is the PGA Championship 2024? The PGA Championship is taking place at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky. The course was designed by Jack Nicklaus and built in 1986. It has hosted three previous PGA Championships (1996, 2000, 2014), two Senior PGA Championships (2004, 2011) and the Ryder Cup (2008). Check out a quick peek at the course here:

Valhalla is ready & waiting. . . 🏆#PGAChamp | @ValhallaGolf

Who is in the PGA Championship 2024 field? Here are some of the biggest names that are set to be in the PGA Championship 2024 field: Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Tony Fina

Matt Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods Check out the full field as of right now right here .