The best Amazon Prime Video Channels for LGBT-friendly content
By Essa Kidwell
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of LGBTQ+ content on the website and app between a number of different channels. There are even plenty of LGBTQ+ friendly channels that hire actors, screenwriters, directors, and more from the LGBTQ+ community without judgement or discrimination.
- Famous shows: HBO
- All colors of the rainbow: Starz
- Old school: Cinemax
- Visual novels: Showtime
- Supporting the community: CBS All Access
- No shame: MTV Hits
HBO
HBO has featured many accurately-represented LGBTQ+ folks in the shows and movies featured on the channel. The content is popular because it's good and because it reflects a world that feels more real because there isn't erasure of race or sexuality.
Starz
Starx is another chanel featured on Amazon Prime Video that doesn't erase the LGBTQ+ community from their TV shows. Prime example is in Sweetbitter, featuring a lesbian in their cast of main characters.
Cinemax
Cinemax doesn't have too much in regard to LGBTQ+ content, but you can still find old classics like Touch of Pink from the selection menu.
Showtime
Showtime is known for its TV shows and movies that revolve around drama or slice of life- and LGTBQ+ content is not new to this channel in the slightest. Find popular movies like Rent and B&B on Showtime's selection!
CBS All Access
Aside from the fact CBS All Access has characters in shows, main cast or not, that are LGBTQ+, they also support the community. CBS All Access frequently hires actors, scriptwriters, and more from the LGBTQ+ community— and proudly at that.
MTV Hits
When has MTV ever been ashamed with their LGBTQ+ fans, community, actors, musicians, and more? That's right. Never. The channel has loudly proclaimed their support for the community for as long as I can remember while representing and employing people of the LGBTQ+ community.
We're all in this together
Not every company or business is perfect, but at least a good amount of them are looking to improve their beliefs. As this world grows its slowly learning that love always wins, one step at a time.
