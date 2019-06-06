The best Amazon Prime Video Channels for LGBT-friendly content

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of LGBTQ+ content on the website and app between a number of different channels. There are even plenty of LGBTQ+ friendly channels that hire actors, screenwriters, directors, and more from the LGBTQ+ community without judgement or discrimination.

Famous shows: HBO

All colors of the rainbow: Starz

Old school: Cinemax

Visual novels: Showtime

Supporting the community: CBS All Access

No shame: MTV Hits

HBO HBO has featured many accurately-represented LGBTQ+ folks in the shows and movies featured on the channel. The content is popular because it's good and because it reflects a world that feels more real because there isn't erasure of race or sexuality. HBO NOW $14.99 /mth Visit Site at HBO

Starz Starx is another chanel featured on Amazon Prime Video that doesn't erase the LGBTQ+ community from their TV shows. Prime example is in Sweetbitter, featuring a lesbian in their cast of main characters. View

Cinemax Cinemax doesn't have too much in regard to LGBTQ+ content, but you can still find old classics like Touch of Pink from the selection menu. View

MTV Hits When has MTV ever been ashamed with their LGBTQ+ fans, community, actors, musicians, and more? That's right. Never. The channel has loudly proclaimed their support for the community for as long as I can remember while representing and employing people of the LGBTQ+ community. View

We're all in this together

Not every company or business is perfect, but at least a good amount of them are looking to improve their beliefs. As this world grows its slowly learning that love always wins, one step at a time.

So why not wind down, kick up your legs, and relax with HBO, Showtime, or MTV Hits ? Make some popcorn, cuddle up with a comfortable blanket , keep your drinks cold or warm with an insulated snack and drink holder , and get ready to party (even if you're by yourself)! Want the screen to be bigger? Check out a projector for a cheap way to increase the size of your TV screen.

Our favorite movie buddies

Watch your favorite TV shows and movies like royalty with these items!

VEEYOO Flannel Fleece Blanket - Twin Size Curl up with something soft and warm while you watch your shows. This blanket is made out of flannel fleece and feels like cuddling a cloud. You can get it in a twin size, queen size, king size, or throw size! View

Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow Stop spilling your drinks all over the living room floor with this helpful tool. This "pillow" has five sections to hold drinks, snacks, remotes, and more! The holders are even insulated to help keep your drinks hot or colder for longer. View