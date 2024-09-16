10 TV shows and movies to watch during Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

As we usher in another fall season, millions also celebrate the Hispanic and Latinx diaspora in Hispanic Heritage Month. Running from September 15 to October 15, the next 30 days serve as a time of acknowledgment and appreciation for the rich histories and cultural contributions made by those that proudly represent Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

September 15 has special significance in that it marks the day of independence from Spain for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Furthermore, Mexico and Chile commemorate their independence from Spain on September 16 and September 18 respectively.

With television and movies becoming increasingly more inclusive with more diverse stories being told, What to Watch has developed a list of the 10 movies and shows that debuted in 2024 featuring Hispanic and Latinx leads and culture. So without further ado, let's jump right into our picks.

Cristóbal Balenciaga (Disney Plus)

Alberto San Juan in Cristóbal Balenciaga (Image credit: Disney)

When one thinks of a top fashion house of today, Balenciaga is certainly one that comes to mind, as it has become synonymous with luxury and elegance. Well, Cristóbal Balenciaga on Disney Plus gives viewers a look at the man behind the brand, diving into the life of the Spanish designer/businessman, Cristóbal Balenciaga. The six-episode drama series has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

Now streaming on Disney Plus.

I.S.S. (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Ariana DeBose in I.S.S. (Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose stars in I.S.S., a sci-fi thriller that sees her caught aboard an international space station when an all-out world conflict kicks off back on Earth. When all the astronauts on board are given missions by their respective home countries to take over the space station by any means necessary, things quickly become tense.

Now streaming on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Griselda (Netflix)

Sofía Vergara in Griselda (Image credit: Netflix)

Griselda was one of the big splashes in 2024, and upon its release, WTW applauded Sofía Vergara for her portrayal as the "Godmother of Cocaine." The Emmy-nominated actress did a remarkable job abandoning her Modern Family comedic roots and transforming into this complicated and ruthless woman who came to be respected and feared. For fans of the Narcos series, Griselda likely will be up your alley.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV Plus)

Lionel Messi in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Lionel Andrés "Leo" Messi is the most decorated soccer (football) player in history with a lengthy resume of awards and accomplishments. He's an Olympic gold medalist, a FIFA World Cup champion and he's been named the "world's best player" for a record eight times by FIFA. His fanbase now has the opportunity to get a look into his journey to the 2022 World Cup win in Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend.

Now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Miller’s Girl (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega in Miller's Girl (Image credit: Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Jenna Ortega is a rising star in Hollywood, even recently starring in big projects like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday season 1 and Scream VI. She also starred in Miller’s Girl, which follows a student and her professor intertwining into a complex relationship thanks to a particular writing assignment. While the movie has received some mixed reviews, our WTW review said of Ortega’s performance, "Jenna Ortega is spell-binding in engrossing Southern Gothic thriller."

Now streaming on Netflix.

Zorro (Prime Video)

Miguel Bernardeau in Zorro (Image credit: Prime Video)

The legend of Zorro was reinvented by Prime Video in the new series Zorro, set in 1834 and starring Miguel Bernardeau as the legendary hero. In this latest retelling of the iconic story, Zorro takes on colonizers, oligarchs and those willing to put their genius talents to villainous use. The drama series is an action-packed, thrilling watch worthy of those who enjoy a hero without all of the superpowers.

Now streaming on Prime Video.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (FX/Hulu)

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (Image credit: FX)

The story of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez is a markedly tragic one. Once viewed as a vital part of the championship football team, Hernandez's trajectory changed in the blink of an eye once he was arrested and convicted of murder, and subsequently took his own life. American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez explores his rise and fall. It will be interesting to see if the series will serve as a breakout role for Josh Rivera, who plays Hernandez, and who previously starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and West Side Story.

The season debuts on September 17, at 10 pm ET/PT on FX. Episodes become available the day after they air on Hulu.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Chavez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Image credit: Netflix)

Another true crime series on Netflix, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story explores the infamous events surrounding the conviction of Erik and Lyle Menendez in the murder of their parents. This story is the follow-up to Ryan Murphy’s much-talked-about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story season, so it will be interesting to see if this season of Monsters gains as much notoriety.

The series premieres on September 19 on Netflix.

Ayla & the Mirrors (Disney Plus)

Violeta Madel in Ayla & the Mirrors (Image credit: Disney)

Ayla & the Mirrors is an option that more of the family can enjoy. It follows the journey of teenager Ayla (Violeta Madel), who goes from a rich, spoiled girl to an orphan when her millionaire father unexpectedly dies. Compounding on this tragedy is the fact that she can't remember her identity after the loss of her father, and she's placed in a shelter without access to her rightful inheritance. Sounds like an interesting story in humility.

The series premieres on Disney Plus on September 27.

La Máquina (Hulu)

Gael García Bernal in La Máquina (Image credit: Nicole Franco/Hulu)

Who doesn’t love a sports drama that sees someone overcoming the odds? La Máquina is about a boxer who still has fight in him although he's past his prime. However, after his manager helps him secure one more match, the two soon discover that their battle in the ring may pale in comparison to the one they must contend with outside of boxing thanks to a mysterious underworld.

The series debuts on October 9 on Hulu.