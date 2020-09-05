The Reem Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai: How to watch UFC Fight Night Apex from anywhere

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai is an MMA battle between two top-ten fighters in the most exciting division of the UFC right now. Now that Daniel Cormier has retired, a ton of amazing fighters are lining up to be the next to challenge champion Stipe Miocic. Plus it looks like Jon Jones is about to move up to Heavyweight too.

Sakai is a rising star who is undefeated in the UFC, but The Reem isn't a gatekeeper. "The Demolition Man" is a former champion who can still beat the best fighters on any given night. You can see who pushes into the mix at the top of this division by watching Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai in UFC Fight Night APEX exclusively on ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai?

UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai is broadcasting on Saturday, September 5 from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. This Fight Night Main Card is available on ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The U.K. broadcast will be on BT Sport, with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. British time and the Main Card beginning at 1 a.m. British time.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai live stream in the U.S.?

You can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai exclusively on ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Overeem and Sakai. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course, and a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai — The Main Event Preview

UFC FIGHT NIGHT SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN+ • Main Card 8 p.m., ESPN+ The full event fight card • Alistair Overeem (46-18) vs. Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) • Ovince Saint Preux (24-14) vs. Alonzo Menifield (9-1) • Michel Pereira (23-11) vs. Zelim Imadaev (8-2) • Thiago Moises (13-4) vs. Jalin Turner (9-5) • Brian Kelleher (21-11) vs. Kevin Natividad (9-1) Prelims • Viviane Araujo (8-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa (11-5) • Andre Muniz (19-4) vs. Bartosz Fabinski (15-3) • Alexander Romanov (11-0) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-7-1) • Cole Smith (7-1) vs. Hunter Azure (8-1)

Alistair “The Demolition Man” Overeem (46-18) is the sixth ranked Heavyweight fighter, and he’s still performing at a super high level after a twenty year career. His recent losses include the current champion, Stipe Miocic, and the top two contenders, but he’s beaten many other top contenders.

He nearly had an impressive victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik. but Overeem got knocked out with four seconds remaining. Now he hopes to impress against another top ten fighter and get in the mix for a title fight next year.

Augusto Sakai (15-1-1) is the ninth ranked UFC Heavyweight fighter, and he’s been fast rising up the rankings over the last two years. Sakai is undefeated in the UFC, but Overeem will be his biggest test in the promotion.

Before joining the UFC, Sakai fought in Bellator for over four years, and he built a great reputation there with only one career loss in a split decision to Cheick Kongo. A win here could mean big things for Sakai in 2021 and beyond.

Where can I watch Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai in the U.K.?

UK fight fans can watch UFC Fight Night Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai live stream on BT Sport1. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport Pass coverage live stream of Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai begins at 11 p.m. BST. The main event takes over at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai live stream

UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai will be available to stream in the U.S. via the ESPN app. You’ll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel. ESPN+ is the exclusive U.S. home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 253 Adesanya vs. Costa on Sept. 25.

In the U.K., UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

How much will UFC Fight Night: Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai live stream cost?