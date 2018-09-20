What is Amazon Prime Video Channels?

You don't properly appreciate just how much video content Amazon has at its disposal. Just how much video it could throw at you at any given time. Between all the free stuff you can watch on Amazon Prime Video , or all the stuff you could rent or buy long before it hits the free end of things — there's more than enough video to last a lifetime.

And that's still not the end of it all.

For everything else, there's Amazon Prime Video Channels. You can think of this as the add-on end of thing for Amazon Prime Video. It's a collection of individual channels to which you will subscribe individually, in addition to all of that other Amazon Video you're already enjoying.

Make sense?

As the name implies, you're going to need an Amazon Prime membership to view any of it. After that, it's just a matter of making your through the dozens and dozens of available channels to find something that tickles your fancy. In addition to add-ons like HBO and Showtime, there are a lot of niche channels, too, including a number of international offerings.

Here is but a brief sample of what you can get on Amazon Prime video Channels:

HBO

Showtime

Cheddar

CBS All Access

Britbox

PBS Masterpiece

Sundance Now

Sports Illustrated TV

Hallmark Movies Now

PBS Kids

Brown Sugar

Go Russia

Best of British TV

Mubi

Stand-Up Karaoke

That really is just the tip of the iceberg — the entire list is way too long to publish here. The best thing you can do is just hop on over to the Amazon Prime Video Channels section and have a flip through it yourself. Find something you want to check out, subscribe — with a free trial — and then pay a monthly subscription once that runs out.

And then wonder how you didn't know about this before.

