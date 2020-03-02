Amazon Prime Video Channels offering first seasons of some series
New titles will rotate in each month
Amazon today announced that that it'll serve up the first season of a number of premium shows, with new titles rotated in every month.
The shows run the gamut from a number of channels also available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, including Britbox, PBS Masterpiece, Showtime, and Sundance Now.
Here's what's available through March 31:
- Are You Being Served : Season 1 (Britbox)
- Black Sails : Season 1 (STARZ)
- Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy : Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
- Expecting : Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
- Jamestown : Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- Kidding : Season 1 (Showtime)
- Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries : Season 1 (Acorn TV)
- Roadkill : Season 1 (MotorTrend On Demand)
- Secrets : Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
- The French Chef : Season 1 (PBS Living)
- The Restaurant : Season 1 (Sundance Now)
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum : Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Amazon Prime Video Channels are a la carte channels available if you also have Amazon Prime Video. Payment is handed through your Amazon account, making it easy to start and stop as you please. But these first seasons will be available for free for Amazon Prime members, in hopes of getting you to subscribe to the channel.
You'll then watch the channels via the Amazon Prime Video app on whatever device you use for such endeavors.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.