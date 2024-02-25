How to watch Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024: live stream the horse race online

The second leg of the Hong Kong Triple Crown with a huge purse of HK$13 million, the Hong Kong Gold Cup is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar. The Group 1 event is run over 2,000m (roughly 10 furlongs) of Sha Tin Racecourse turf, and Romantic Warrior and Voyage Bubble are the standout contenders this weekend.

The Hong Kong Gold Cup live stream is free on Racing.com in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Time: 7.05 pm AEDT / 8.05 am UK / 3.05 am ET / 12.05 am PT AU: Racing.com (free) How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Six-year-old Romantic Warrior is a five-time Group 1 champion who rode to victory at the Hong Kong Cup in 2022 and 2023, while five-year-old Voyage Bubble took the top prize at the Hong Kong Stewards' Cup, the first leg of this season's Triple Crown.

Unfortunately for them – but tantalizingly for neutral observers – they've both been handed unfavorable draws. Romantic Warrior will take off from the widest stall, No.11, which has produced just one winner in Hong Kong Gold Cup history, while stall No.7, which Voyage Bubble will start from, has only gone one better.

Stall No.4 has been the launchpad for six Gold Cup winners, two more than the next-best stalls, and it's reserved for Straight Arron, who's never won a Group 1 race before.

If you're a keen racing fan, you'll want to know how to watch the 2024 Hong Kong Gold Cup. We've got all the information below, including the full list of runners and riders, and the Sha Tin race schedule.

How to watch Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 in Australia for free

Free-to-air TV channel Racing.com will be providing coverage of the 2024 Hong Kong Gold Cup in Australia, with coverage beginning at 6 pm AEDT ahead of the main race at 7.05 pm.

You'l also be able to live stream the action on the Racing.com website.

If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Can you watch Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 in the US?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the 2024 Hong Kong Gold Cup will be shown in the US.

Can you watch Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 in the UK?

At the time of writing, no UK broadcasters appear to have picked up the rights for the 2024 Hong Kong Gold Cup.

How to watch Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup, you might run into some problems if you try to watch the Hong Kong Gold Cup. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can watch events like the Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 even if it's not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about the Hong Kong Gold Cup

Who are the 2024 Hong Kong Gold Cup runners and riders? There are 11 confirmations at the time of writing:

Romantic Warrior — J McDonald — CS Shum

Voyage Bubble — Z Purton — PF Yiu

Straight Arron — H Bowman — C Fownes

Beauty Joy — KC Leung — AS Cruz

Sword Point — L Hewitson — FC Lor

Encountered — K Teetan — KL Man

Money Catcher — L Ferraris — FC Lor

Nimble Nimbus — A Atzeni — PF Yiu

Senor Toba — A Hamelin — C Fownes

Five G Patch — M Chadwick — AS Cruz

Champions Dragon — A Badel — AS Cruz

Where does the Hong Kong Gold Cup take place? The Hong Kong Gold Cup is held at Sha Tin Racecourse, a turf track on the banks of the Shing Mun River. The race takes place over a distance of 2,000 meters, which is a little under 10 furlongs.

What is the prize for the Hong Kong Gold Cup? The Hong Kong Gold Cup 2024 purse is HK$13 million (~US$1.66 million).

What is the 2024 Hong Kong Gold Cup schedule? The Hong Kong Gold Cup will be the seventh of 10 races taking place at Sha Tin Racecourse on Sunday: (All times AEDT)

4 pm: Citi Global Wealth Handicap, 2,000m

4.30 pm: Citi Private Bank Handicap, 1,600m

5 pm: Citigold Private Client Handicap, 1,600m

5.30 pm: Citigold Handicap, 1,200m

6 pm: Citi Ultima Handicap, 1,200m

6.35 pm: Citi Wealth Advisory Services Handicap, 1,400m

7.05 pm: Hong Kong Gold Cup, 2,000m

7.40 pm: Citi Insurance Services Handicap, 1,600m

8.15 pm: Citi Mortgage Services Handicap, 1,200m

8.50 pm: Citi Investment Services Handicap, 1,400m

Bonus Bets

Going all-in on race day? Check out these offers and get a bonus for all of your betting bucks.