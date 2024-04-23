How to watch MasterChef Australia online from around the world

Foodie fans can't stop watching the new season of MasterChef Australia, with celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver making a guest appearance as a judge in this 16th season of the competitive cooking show.

You probably know what MasterChef is if you're reading this article: a group of aspiring chefs compete to impress a group of judges, in a class of contestants that slowly goes down in number every week. $250,000 is up for grabs to whoever wins the competition.

After debuting in 2009, MasterChef Australia has proven one of the most popular spin-offs of this global cooking show. Jamie Oliver's decision to join in with season 16 just proves this!

So here's how to watch MasterChef Australia season 16, as well as past seasons of the show.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in Australia

You've got two ways to watch MasterChef Australia at home.

On TV, you can tune into Channel 10, with episodes airing every Monday at 7:30 pm. The first episode aired on Monday, April 22, and each new week brings a new entry.

Online, you can use Channel 10's streaming service 10Play in order to watch episodes, with each landing on the platform at the same time as they air on TV. 10Play is free to access so you won't have to pay to catch up on episodes.

One thing you won't find on 10Play is the vast majority of past seasons, as only 5 are on there. Paramount Plus has four, and the rest aren't available on streaming.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in the US

The newest season of MasterChef Australia isn't available to watch in the US, though it may come to the country in the future.

That's because the first 14 seasons of the show are all free to watch on Tubi, as long as you don't mind watching commercials. We'd imagine that the 15th and 16th seasons will join the previous ones at some point soon, though this hasn't been confirmed.

If you want to watch MasterChef Australia season 16 sooner, you'll have to use a VPN.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in the UK

As in the US, there's no official broadcaster or streaming service that will definitely air MasterChef Australia season 16.

Some past seasons are on Prime Video (with 12 seasons on the paid platform), Freevee (10 seasons), Sky TV (5 seasons), UKTV Play (4 seasons) and Pluto TV (1 season). So there's a random smattering of seasons on different platforms. All but Prime Video and Sky TV are free with ads.

How to watch MasterChef Australia everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch MasterChef Australia, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!